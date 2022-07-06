ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police transfer staff from critical units back to patrol amidst police shortage

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is facing staffing issue as more than 100 positions are unmanned.

TPD said they have the capacity to staff 943 sworn positions, but only 785 are manned.

“Currently we only have 785 actually working - so we have a deficit of 158,” said TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg.

FOX23 has covered the staffing shortage at TPD and the issues they’ve had with recruitment before, but now police are at one of their lowest levels in years.

“Right now we’re at one of the lowest levels we’ve been at in years,” Meulenberg said.

An absolute priority now is to keep patrol fully staffed and have officers on the streets.

“For us operationally, our primary focus is serving the citizens. That’s what we have to do. We absolutely have to make sure that the citizens are safe,” said Meulenberg.

So, TPD is reallocating some resources. They have decided to take police out of several different units to staff the streets.

“Several units are finding maybe a little bit of buffer they have in that unit and sending somebody out,” Meulenberg said.

The units losing staff include Street Crimes, Impact Unit, Homicide, Motorcycle, Family Violence, Fugitive Warrants, Community Engagement, Bike Patrol, Public Information, Tactical Training and Explorer Coordination.

“Maybe an investigative unit has to lose one person or another, so those investigations have to take longer,” said Meulenberg.

19 officers and 3 supervisors will head back to patrol for a total of 22 police.

A familiar face on TV, Officer Andre Baul with the public information unit, will be transferred as well.

TPD said they’re doing what they have must in order to keep the public safe.

Anyone wishing to join TPD should click here.

