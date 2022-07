Effective: 2022-07-10 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Garrett; Washington Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog is being reported this morning over portions of northern and western Maryland along with portions of eastern West Virginia. Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving this morning.

