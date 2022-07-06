Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCone, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * TIMING...From late morning through early evening today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO