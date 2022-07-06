Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Laurens; Spartanburg; Union The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina West central Union County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Laurens, or 10 miles southeast of Woodruff, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cross Keys, Sedalia, Enoree, Cross Anchor, Ora and Clinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO