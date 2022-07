A new harvest could be coming to Albemarle County — a solar farm that could power more than half of its homes to be exact. Hexagon Energy has teamed up with a privately owned timber farm to install about 650 acres of solar panels. If approved, it will be the largest solar farm in the county and could power some 25,000 of the county’s roughly 45,000 homes.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO