ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Summer Art Camp at Pascagoula River Audubon Center

By Janae Jordan
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePascagoula River Audubon Center held their second summer arts camp hosted by artist Sandra Eisler. Kids ages 7-12 enjoyed face painting, drawing self-portraits, and pottery. The campers also...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Boys and Girls Club kids experience Camp Aqua at Mississippi Aquarium

Mississippi Power and the Bacot McCarty Foundation partnered together to send kids in the Boys and Girls Club to Camp Aqua. Over 30 kids from the Boys and Girls Club in Pass Christian and Gulfport spent all week getting the opportunity to learn about marine life at Mississippi Aquarium’s Camp Aqua. Todd Trenchard with the Bacot McCarty Foundation said, “This is something that we try to focus on as bringing an opportunity to kids that maybe would never have this opportunity. You don’t know who you might reach and who is going to take this to heart one day and become a marine biologist.”
GULFPORT, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Frida Fest is this weekend in the Bay

People all over the Gulf South are hastily preparing their uni-brows and flower crowns for this Saturday’s Frida Fest in Old Town Bay St. Louis, which just happens to coincide with the Old Town Merchants Association’s Second Saturday Artwalk. Frida Kahlo de Rivera was a famed surrealist painter...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Magnolia, MS
wxxv25.com

Hancock Women’s Center holds Grand Reopening

Today, the Hancock Women’s Center in Bay St. Louis held a grand reopening to symbolize a new era of the business under new ownership. Dr. Noel Duplantier has officially taken over full ownership of the business after her partner of 20 years retired. Dr. Duplantier took this opportunity to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

New Orleans sisters killed in Mississippi Gulf Coast highway wreck

Two sisters from New Orleans were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Dead are Elizabeth Kelley, 54, and Mary Kelley, 52, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said. Witnesses at the site said the wreck involved four vehicles, two of which appeared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Little Theatre one step closer to reopening

Gulfport Little Theatre is making progress toward reopening. During this week’s city hall meeting, city council approved zoning so the theatre can rezone and officially remortgage the building. It’s taken a year for correct paperwork to be filed so the theatre can move forward hosting plays again. Little...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport teachers prepare for start of school year

Gulfport’s Tyse Love named to USA’s World Age Group Completion team. At just 12-years-old, gymnast Tyse Love of Gulfport was selected to represent the United States in the World Age Group Games in Bulgaria this fall. Mississippi Cannabis Expo ready to help form networks in a new industry.
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Art Supplies#Day Camp#Ayden
WLOX

Gulf Coast Sharks hosting tryouts Saturday

Gulfport’s Tyse Love named to USA’s World Age Group Completion team. At just 12-years-old, gymnast Tyse Love of Gulfport was selected to represent the United States in the World Age Group Games in Bulgaria this fall. Biloxi Shucker's GM Hunter Reed on sellout crowds and the season still...
GULFPORT, MS
Vibe

Mississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In River

Mississippi teenager Corion Evans managed to save four people from a sinking car and has now been honored for his heroic actions. According to WLOX, the Pascagoula, Miss. 16-year-old saved three girls after they had traveled twenty feet from the shore before their vehicle began to sink. A Moss Point police officer initially jumped in after the three girls to rescue them but began to drown in the process.
MOSS POINT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula teen hailed as hero receives national acclaim, college fund

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 16-year-old Pascagoula student credited with helping save three girls and a police officer from drowning in the Pascagoula River is receiving not only national acclaim as a hero, but a college fund set up for him is already approaching $30,000. Early Sunday morning, Corion Evans was...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Two local high school golfers heading to National Invitational

Two local high school golfers are packing up their clubs and heading to North Carolina. The boys, St. Patrick’s Will Notle and Biloxi High’s Garner Seymour, are headed to the 4th annual NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational. The invitation-only tournament is three days long and features more...
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian is Selected as Site of Mississippi Freedom Trail

Pass Christian has been selected as one of the locations of the Mississippi Freedom Trail marker because it was place of birth for Lawrence Guyot. Guyot was an instrumental figure in the Civil Rights Movement, being chair of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, project director for Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and an organizer for the 1964 Freedom Summer Project.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

7/8 – Rob Martin’s “What The Weekend Holds” Friday Night Forecast

It’ll be muggy this Friday night with lows not far from 80 degrees. Gulfport led the way with a real-feel of 111 degrees today, followed closely by Pascagoula at 110. It will remain hot this weekend with heat advisories again Saturday for real-feels up to 109 degrees. If you’re hitting the road, it won’t be any better in any direction, in particular going north where there are excessive heat warnings for real-feels upwards of 114. But, t-storm chances will also ramp up as a front approaches and stalls. Increased cloud cover will also bring afternoon temperatures down next week.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

7/7 – Rob Martin’s “Hot Friday” Thursday Night Forecast

It’s back to the heat..for now. As of 8 PM Thursday, real-feel temperatures were still near 100 degrees, with Pascagoula peaking at 110 degrees at 1 PM. High pressure will continue to shape the forecast into the weekend. As an upper level disturbance digs through the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley, it will push a weak frontal boundary toward the area. So, expect similar weather Friday with temps and real-feels a couple degrees higher. A HEAT ADVISORY IS UP FOR STONE AND GEORGE COUNTIES FRIDAY for real-feels up to 110F. The rest of the area will be around 105 in that regard, so take it easy out there. The front nears Saturday, and as of now we’re bumping the thunderstorm chances back up to 30-40% that day.
PASCAGOULA, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Two Pass High Siblings Graduate in the Medical Field

Two siblings alumni from Pass Christian High School; Sydney Labat and Steven Labat, graduated in the class of 2022 for their medical fields. Both siblings were children of Mr. Brian Labat and Dr. Rymsky Graves-Labat from Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. Sydney Camille Labat, M.D. graduated from Tulane University Medical School...
wbrc.com

Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald’s

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Sending thoughts and prayers. It’s a phrase that, depending on who you ask, is a commonly used (and possibly sometimes overused) statement on most forms of social media. Today, most topics of conversation, especially those that divide us, are not typically welcomed in the workplace. But here in Coastal Mississippi, there’s an employee at a local fast food restaurant that not only wears her faith on her sleeve... She shares it with everyone.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Hattiesburg man identified as victim in fatal Vancleave crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday morning. It happened just before 8 a.m. in Vancleave on Old Biloxi Road. According to authorities, 32-year-old Nicholas “Niko” Everette of Hattiesburg died after his car went off the road, hitting a culvert and then a tree.
VANCLEAVE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy