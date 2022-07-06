Summer Art Camp at Pascagoula River Audubon Center

It’s back to the heat..for now. As of 8 PM Thursday, real-feel temperatures were still near 100 degrees, with Pascagoula peaking at 110 degrees at 1 PM. High pressure will continue to shape the forecast into the weekend. As an upper level disturbance digs through the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley, it will push a weak frontal boundary toward the area. So, expect similar weather Friday with temps and real-feels a couple degrees higher. A HEAT ADVISORY IS UP FOR STONE AND GEORGE COUNTIES FRIDAY for real-feels up to 110F. The rest of the area will be around 105 in that regard, so take it easy out there. The front nears Saturday, and as of now we’re bumping the thunderstorm chances back up to 30-40% that day.
