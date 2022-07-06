Summer Art Camp at Pascagoula River Audubon Center

Mississippi Power and the Bacot McCarty Foundation partnered together to send kids in the Boys and Girls Club to Camp Aqua. Over 30 kids from the Boys and Girls Club in Pass Christian and Gulfport spent all week getting the opportunity to learn about marine life at Mississippi Aquarium’s Camp Aqua. Todd Trenchard with the Bacot McCarty Foundation said, “This is something that we try to focus on as bringing an opportunity to kids that maybe would never have this opportunity. You don’t know who you might reach and who is going to take this to heart one day and become a marine biologist.”

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO