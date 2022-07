As a hitmaker with longevity that surpasses many of her peers, Missy Elliott has industry knowledge that people should be listening to. In today's music culture, there are more artists being promoted than ever before in history. It's easy to open an app and be flooded with new, or even established artists hoping to push their next single, project, or collaboration, but there are only a select number of veterans who are dropping off wisdom for the generation that is following behind them.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO