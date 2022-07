Jaden Hardy wanted to use summer league to prove himself to the NBA and those teams that passed on him, and the Dallas Mavericks draftee did just that on Friday. The 37th pick tied a team-high with 28 points and added four rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 100-99 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. He went 9-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-7 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes of action.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO