ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Groups: Mass. should follow RI on PFAS in food packaging

By Michael P. Norton-State House News Service
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsYdY_0gWyEZmo00

BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Environmental activists are applauding Rhode Island for enacting a new law banning PFAS in food packaging, and a bill to do the same in Massachusetts is at risk of dying in committee without floor votes in either branch.

“These toxic chemicals don’t belong anywhere, let alone in food packaging,” Ben Hellerstein, state director for Environment Massachusetts, said on Wednesday. “Kudos to Rhode Island for taking this important step to protect the public from PFAS. I hope Massachusetts will soon become the next state to act.”

MassPIRG, Clean Water Action, Massachusetts Sierra Club, and Community Action Works all urged Massachusetts lawmakers to start advancing the ban bill (S 2893 / H 4820), which cleared the Public Health Committee in early June but has been bottled up since then in the House and Senate Ways and Means committees.

Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill banning PFAS in food packaging on Tuesday, according to MassPIRG, making Rhode Island the ninth state to do so. The law prohibits food packaging to which PFAS have been intentionally added in any amount from being manufactured, knowingly sold, or distributed in Rhode Island, as of Jan. 1, 2024.

The ban bills here are sponsored by Sen. Michael Moore of Millbury and Rep. Jack Lewis of Framingham. PFAS, or per- and poly-fluoroalklyl substances, are sometimes called “forever chemicals” and are added to food packaging to prevent food from leaking through containers, according to environmental groups, which call the practice “irresponsible and dangerous” since PFAS has been linked to immunosuppression, low birthweight, liver disease, and testicular and kidney cancer.

“Massachusetts needs to act quickly to ban PFAS in food packaging. If we don’t, manufacturers could dump their PFAS-containing food packaging on Massachusetts residents because they no longer can sell in other nearby states,” said Laura Spark, Senior Policy Advocate at Clean Water Action.

Clint Richmond of the Massachusetts Sierra Club said there are no federal limits on using PFAS in any product, and “passing this food packaging bill now will demonstrate that Massachusetts is serious about reducing PFAS in our bodies and the environment.”

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Is Rhode Island Ready to Light Up?

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Framingham, MA
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Massachusetts Health
WWLP

Relief rebate would flow to 2 million Massachusetts residents

BOSTON (State House News Service) – House Democrats estimate their new tax rebate plan would help more than 2 million Massachusetts residents, and the half billion-dollar program might only represent an opening salvo of tax relief proposals. The program legislative leaders placed on the table Thursday would offer one-time,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Packaging#Chemicals#Groups#Environment Massachusetts#Clean Water Action#Massachusetts Sierra Club#Community Action Works#House#Senate Ways And Means
WWLP

One-time rebates planned for Massachusetts economic relief

BOSTON (State House News Service) – With inflation pinching family budgets and the state sitting on historic surpluses, many Massachusetts taxpayers would qualify for one-time economic relief rebates from state government under a $500 million plan top Democrats unveiled Thursday. Legislative leaders announced they will move to create a...
WWLP

MassDPH changing COVID-19 data reporting

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is making changes to how they will be reporting COVID-19 data. DPH had been reporting 7 days a week last year and then reduced to 5. As the COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower, they will now begin publishing the COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard once a week, on Thursdays, beginning the week of July 11, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
iheart.com

Rhode Island Man Charged In DC Capitol Attack

A Rhode Island man charged in connection to the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack made a virtual court appearance on Thursday. Bernard Sirr of North Kingstown was arrested last month for felony civil disorder and several misdemeanors. A federal judge in Washington, DC allowed Sirr to stay released on bond yesterday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans who get someone pregnant unintentionally may have to reach deep into their pockets — and stand before a judge — if new legislation succeeds. Weeks after Ohio’s six-week abortion ban took effect, state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus) introduced a bill Thursday to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WWLP

Massachusetts’ Megabucks Doubler reaches 2nd highest jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The estimated Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Saturday is $13.2 million. Since the launch of the game in April 2009, it is the second-largest jackpot. The estimated cash value of the Megabucks Doubler reward is $10.05 million. The greatest Megabucks Doubler jackpot ever won was $13.82...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
american-rails.com

Rhode Island Scenic Train Rides

Despite the state's size, there are Rhode Island scenic train rides open to the public which are not associated with Amtrak or the state's other commuter rail services. Our country's smallest state, at only 1,212 square miles, enjoys a long and fascinating history with the iron horse due to its location within the heart of New England.
TRAFFIC
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy