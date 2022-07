The death of a four-year-old is by definition a tragedy. But the loss of a child to an accidental gunshot wound is especially distressing. It is not as if there aren’t a hundred examples of teens dying young in a gunslinging American culture on our streets. In Lafayette, it was recently a 15-year-old victim. Others can be catalogued across the state and the nation, and don't get us started on the juvenile crime situation in greater New Orleans.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO