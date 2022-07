If you are new to North Las Vegas, you may want to get a map. The city is located in the state of Nevada and has a desert climate. This means that the temperature is warm in winter and very hot in summer. Snow only occurs occasionally in the Mojave Desert, and winter temperatures rarely drop below freezing. During the summer, however, monsoons can sweep into the city, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO