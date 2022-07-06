Birch Ridge Inn is sold

After 25 years, the Birch Ridge Inn in Killington has sold. Jacob McGrath and Dave McComb, the owners of Killington Vacation Rentals, bought the property for $1.35 million on June 30. McGrath and McComb are planning to convert the inn to a rental for corporate retreats, weddings and other events, with an opening date scheduled for this fall.

“It’s an amazing location,” McComb said. “It was lovingly and meticulously maintained by Bill and Mary for many years.”

Courtesy of Merisa Sherman, Four Seasons Sotheby’s The Birch Ridge in on Butler Road in Killington has sold.

McComb said the popular Birch Ridge Inn restaurant will close under the new ownership. “We are still working on all the details at the moment,” McComb said. “We’re going to be doing a staged renovation to the property.”

The owners, Bill Vines and his wife, Mary Furlong, posted the news on their website July 1.

“After 25 years as innkeepers, Bill and Mary plan to continue to live in Killington,” the post said. “As avid golfers and skiers, Bill and Mary look forward to enjoying more rounds this summer on local golf courses, and skiing on the slopes of Killington when the resort opens for skiing and riding next fall.”

The 7,000 -square-foot property on 2.7 acres has been on the market since November with Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. It has 10 rooms with a suite and features a unique twin A-frame build.

The property was originally listed at $1.85 million — more than double its assessed value of $805,000 with the town.

“I’m excited for Bill and Mary to be able to retire,” said Merisa Sherman, the seller’s real estate agent who also worked at Birch Ridge for 15 years as a waitress, bartender and assistant innkeeper. “It’s kind of the end of an era. It’s going to be a very sad loss for the community.”

“It was really a unique place to work and be part of,” Sherman added.

Birch Ridge was known for its restaurant and dining space, which was decorated with a 14-foot Christmas tree every winter.

“The guests would all talk at the bar together,” Sherman said.

Regular guests became like family. Dawn Pomeroy, a frequent guest at the Birch Ridge Inn for 10 years before buying a home in Killington, said the owners greeted her at the door with open arms.

“We always felt like family there,” said Pomeroy.

The Pomeroys stayed at the inn with friends and often fought each other over the best room and placed bets one what would be served for breakfast.

After moving to Killington full time, the Pomeroys continued going to Birch Ridge. They continue to be friends with the owners. “We’re happy for them because I think it’s time,” Pomeroy said.

Killington Vacation Rentals manages more than 100 homes and condos. Birch Ridge will be the largest in the company’s portfolio.