Anaheim, CA

Wakanda Vacay Y’all Taking? Sterling K. Brown Introduces His Sons To Black Panther During Day At Disney California Adventure Park

By Janeé Bolden
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 3 days ago

Happy Black Family Month!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMygV_0gWyDClY00
Source: Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort

Last week, Sterling K. Brown, his wife, their sons, and their sons’ friends spent the day enjoying both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Brown and his sons experienced a heroic encounter with Black Panther in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park to kick off their day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4wHX_0gWyDClY00
Source: Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort

You may recall, Sterling K. Brown was actually part of the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther so this was a bit of a reunion. Brown played N’Jobu in the film. How cool that his sons got to experience this?

The coolest part is that you don’t have to be a big name Hollywood actor to have this experience with your family.

At Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, SuperHeroes from across time and space have arrived and are dedicated to training the next generation of Super-Heroes. Kids and guests of all ages will team up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes at this complex and find their power to become a part of a bigger universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOs8e_0gWyDClY00
Source: Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort

Throughout Avengers Campus, Super Heroes come to life in ways that are more exciting than ever. The campus consists of several heroic locations, hosted by a SuperHero or an ally, who will share their unique powers, technology and knowledge with recruits. As guests of all ages explore the campus, they will discover the hero within themselves as they experience a series of immersive heroic encounters, cosmic wonders and unexpected events that place them in the center of the action.

What SuperHero would you want to meet if you visited Avengers Campus?

