ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS’ J-Hope accidentally gives Jack in the Box free marketing boost with new album

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydi41_0gWyDBsp00
J-Hope of BTS is releasing a new album called “Jack in the Box,” like the restaurant chain. (Bighit Music, left; Jordan Strauss / Invision for Jack in the Box / Associated Press)

J-Hope of BTS is releasing a solo album this month titled “Jack in the Box” — not to be confused with the fast-food chain of the same name.

But hey, if a coincidental connection to one of the brightest stars in pop music helps sell a few extra hamburgers, who is Jack in the Box to complain? In that spirit, the company recently created a marketing campaign inspired by J-Hope’s record.

According to a report published Wednesday by Billboard Pro, Jack in the Box had no idea it would soon share a name with the South Korean rapper and dancer’s debut solo album. After noticing #JackintheBox trending on social media because of J-Hope’s album announcement last month, however, the restaurant instantly moved to capitalize on the accidental crossover.

“We really wanted to surprise [fans] and show we heard them,” said Morgan Higgins, senior manager of social media and consumer public relations at Jack in the Box, in an interview with Billboard. “We saw this authentic social connection.”

In celebration of J-Hope’s new single, “More,” and in collaboration with J-Hope’s favorite beverage, Sprite, the restaurant chain swiftly offered customers an opportunity to redeem a free soda with any meal ordered through its mobile app.

“The one and only J-Hope is kicking off BTS solo season with an album that just so happens to be named after the best and most beloved fast food restaurant in the world — us!” Jack in the Box said in a June 29 press release.

“Our bias might be J-Hope, but we hear J-Hope’s bias is in fact Sprite, so this Friday we’re celebrating the release of his first single off of the best named album of the century by giving his fans a taste of his favorite drink.”

And the promotional push didn’t stop there. The official Jack in the Box Twitter account also got in on the fun by tweeting, “I knew J-Hope was my bias for a reason...can’t believe he wrote an album in my honor.”

Another tweet featured a version of the pointing-Spider-Man meme labeled “me” and “J-Hope.” Combined, the posts have amassed more than 400,000 likes on Twitter.

Jack in the Box’s latest marketing ploy is reminiscent of BTS’ previous brand deal with McDonald’s, which touted a 10-piece McNugget meal named after the septet.

Unlike the McDonald’s promo, however, this particular campaign wasn’t a real collaboration between BTS and Jack in the Box. But Higgins told Billboard that the fast-food company is “always looking for partners.”

“Never say never.”

The highly anticipated arrival of J-Hope’s “Jack in the Box” comes shortly after members of BTS told fans that they intended to separate for some time to pursue solo projects. But their record label, Bighit Music, quickly clarified that the group would “remain active” amid the musicians’ solo endeavors.

“Jack in the Box” comes out July 15.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Smoked '15 Blunts' Before Recording Machine Gun Kelly 'Drug Dealer' Collab

Machine Gun Kelly released his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink on Monday (June 27), chronicling the rapper’s life over the past two years around the time of 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall and 2022’s Mainstream Sellout albums. During one part of the documentary, MGK recalls Lil Wayne smoking 15 blunts in the studio before recording his verse on their “Drug Dealer” collaboration.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Hope
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Accidental#South Korean
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Solange’s Son: Everything To Know About Her 17-Year-Old, Daniel

Solange Knowles has never let being the sister of superstar Beyonce cast a shadow over her, as she has gone on to have her own amazing singing career; she collected a Best R&B Performance Grammy for her song “Cranes in the Sky” in 2017. While making a name for herself in the industry, Solange also thrived as a single working mother, successfully raising her son Daniel Julez Smith Jr, who goes by the name Julez. Find out all about Solange’s only child, below!
NFL
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Transforms Into Seductive Catwoman At 2022 Essence Music Festival: Watch

Nicki Minaj, 39, made a lasting impression as a headline performer at the Essence Music Festival on July 1! The rapper took the stage in a sexy Catwoman inspired outfit as she entertained the New Orleans, LA crowd of music fans at Caesars Superdome. The superstar channeled Halle Berry‘s 2004 film for the dramatic opening, which included a face cover and cat ears as she writhed around the stage in a latex bodysuit with gloves. During the set, she performed all her major hits like “Beez in the Trap,” and “Moment 4 Life,” even bringing out Lil’ Wayne for throwback hit “High School.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Responds To Rumor That He Wore A Cheerleading Uniform In Bed

Nick Cannon has responded to a claim from Tyisha Hampton that he wore a cheerleading uniform in bed for Kel Mitchell. Hampton, who was married to Mitchell from 1999–2005, said on TikTok that she once walked in on Cannon wearing the outfit in an attempt to cheer Mitchell up after he had cheated on her.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
354K+
Followers
65K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy