ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

Taco Thursday and other 'sweet' news

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

"Tacos are like a hug in a tortilla," Anonymous

Anyone in a taco state of mind? Just as we did in Rockland, asking readers for their top taco spots (Craft Taqueria in New City won), we're asking Westchester diners for their faves. We'll then cull that list into a top five and do a poll next week. Deadline to answer is 9 p.m. tonight so go to our story or email me at JRMuchnick@gannett.com with who you think has the best.

It was empanadas, not tacos, along with a meaty Cubano and a special lohud crispy fish sandwich that had people salivating (and ordering) at The Perfect Mix food truck last week where I hosted "Lunch with Jeanne." It was a great, not too hot sunny day and I got to see a lot of familiar faces, old friends and new foodies. Extra points to Ted and Pamela Alexander for travelling from Valley Cottage to Port Chester to meet me for lunch and help support Feeding Westchester (10% of proceeds from the day went to them). I hope to do more events like that so continue to follow me here (and on Insta!) for the latest news. I'm also open to any and all suggestions so, again, email me!

Sweet news

Speaking of Insta, lohudfood just hit 34K so thanks for all who follow. I had Bella's Bakeshop in Mount Kisco make me a sourdough loaf with the numbers stenciled on. Not only is their bread delicious, but David Chiappinelli, the owner, is beyond creative (and can do lots of stencils). Look for him at the Chappaqua and Muscoot Farm farmer's markets or call ahead and place an order. He also does killer macarons in addition to cookies and other goodies.

In other "sweet news," I felt like I time travelled back to the past when I met 69-year-old Steve Sawotka, a third-generation baker who owns Yorktown Pastry Shop in Yorktown Heights. His story is emblematic of so many family-run businesses across the country: He wants to retire but no one in his family wants to take over. The recipes here date to the 1940s, and include everything his grandfather did years ago (including with the same machinery!). Customers rave about his jelly doughnuts, which are based on a World's Fair recipe from 1939.

Since my story was published, Sawotka has had interest from two potential buyers, so I'm hoping there's a happy ending here and will keep you posted. In the meantime, plan a visit to this old-time shop where they only take cash or check and where you'll find the kind of pastries that are hard to find these days (think Black forest cake, danish rings and almond horns).

Notable Bites

Things I loved - and ate - this week

  • Guacamole (with peas and sunflower seeds), lobster, shrimp tacos and steak with the best ever (seriously!) chimichurri sauce at the newly opened Happy Monkey in Greenwich. Westchester resident and famed chef Jean Georges is behind this new Latin-inspired venture headed by chef Ron Gallo who previously worked at another Jean Georges fave, The Inn at Pound Ridge . Lucky me even got a photo with the chef where it was hot-hot-hot in the kitchen!
  • Grilled pesto salmon at Locali in Mount Kisco. This Italian inspired restaurant, at the Mount Kisco train station, is among my favorites, with a clam pizza to die for. I was in a salmon mood, though, so, and this is always a top contender in my book. I'm also a huge fan of their shaved cauliflower salad with pine nuts, dates and cashews and of course (for those who know me), their Brussels sprouts.

Share the food love

Like this newsletter? Please share the food love with friends and family. If you would like to receive the weekly lohudfood newsletter, sign up here .

Keep in mind, our work isn't possible without lohud subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Taco Thursday and other 'sweet' news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Famous Street Fair in Lower Hudson Valley This Weekend

A famous Hudson Valley street fair is returning this Sunday. Street fairs are very popular around the Hudson Valley area. Street fairs celebrate the character of a particular neighborhood, often held in the Main Street area and typically covering a few blocks with vendors selling goods, food, carnival rides, live music, and dance. One of the most popular street fairs takes place in the lower Hudson Valley area, and it returns this coming Sunday.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Ticket Worth $1,000 a Week for Life Sold at Hudson Valley Store

Against all odds, another Hudson Valley lottery winner will receive $1,000 a week for life thanks to what some are calling the luckiest store in New York State. People have all sorts of rituals and superstitions they use in the hopes of winning the lottery. Some choose numbers that correspond with important dates, others order the same coffee and breakfast with their ticket while some swear that the quick pick is the best way to win.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Incredible and Local Hudson Valley Burgers

Are you feeling hungry? Thinking about what to have for lunch or dinner today? There’s no shortage of restaurants to choose from no matter where you are in the Hudson Valley. In fact, we’ve got so many great restaurants that making a choice is the hardest part about eating out. I guess it all depends on what you’re craving.
HUDSON, NY
informnny.com

Ticket worth $1K a week for life sold in New York

FISHKILL, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the CASH4LIFE drawing on July 6. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less located at 982 Main Street Unit 9 in Fishkill, New York. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life.
FISHKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorktown Heights, NY
City
Chappaqua, NY
Rockland County, NY
Restaurants
City
New City, NY
City
Port Chester, NY
Rockland County, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Mount Kisco, NY
City
Valley Cottage, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hopewell Junction Restaurant Enters The Upside-Down with Stranger Things Menu

Cue Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' (or Metallica's "Master of Puppets") because things are getting strange in Hopewell Junction. Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. Now that part 2 has wrapped up many (aka me!) are trying to stay spoiler-free. What better way to distract yourself than with some delicious food with a Stranger Things twist?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Exciting New Businesses Coming to Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village

There is certainly no shortage of fun things to do at Eastdale Village Town Center right off of Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. This past spring, they offered line dancing and Pilates, and every second Friday of the month you can be part of the Second Friday Celebrations at Eastdale Village. Live music, food, shopping, and lots of community fun. And that’s coming up this Friday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
huntspointexpress.com

Bodegas, the South Bronx’s food lifeline, are struggling

Pre-pandemic La Mina Mini Market at the intersection of Hoe Avenue and Aldus Street would have been bustling with customers. The bodega’s owner, Nicolas Moronta, pointed from behind the counter towards the open space that was once filled with customers. “Take a look, we are barely ok, and it’s...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Gallo
bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Treasure or Trash? Huge Unclaimed Baggage Event Makes NYC Debut Sunday

For the first time ever, the nation's only retailer for lost luggage will host a one-of-a-kind silent auction in New York City this weekend -- and it is all for a good cause. On Sunday, at the Greenpoint Terminal Market, Unclaimed Baggage will auction off a Samsonite carry-on suitcase containing more than 10 luxury items, including designer sunglasses, Airpods, an iPad and a designer scarf, among other curated items. The silent auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a starting bid of $500.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Free activities to do with children this summer in New York City

City school students have been on summer break for almost two weeks, prompting a parenting site to help families find activities to occupy children. The website mommypoppins.com features lists of things to do, including dozens of free activities around New York City for kids. "Summer is the season of free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Taco Day#Food Truck#Tacos#Taco Truck#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Rockland
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Roommate

After a nearly 6-month investigation, a New York City man was arrested for allegedly murdering his former roommate in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, July 1, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced William Pryor of the Bronx was indicted for the alleged fatal shooting of his former roommate in Westchester County back in March 2022.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Red Tricycle New York

Dive In! 8 Airbnbs with Epic Pools Near NYC

Still figuring out what to do this summer? A family vacation is almost guaranteed to be a success if you stay at a place with a pool. We scoured the listings of Airbnbs near NYC for vacation rentals with their own place to cool off. From the Hamptons to Woodstock, the Berkshires to Philly to upstate New York, these are Airbnb rentals we think will make a big splash with the kids. Like what you see? Book now! These places are getting booked faster than you can say “Everybody into the pool!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Benmarl Winery’s Sangria Festival is Serving Up Fun! Enter to Win Tickets

There's nothing like a little drink to keep your spirits high this summer. Benmarl Winery's Sangria Festival can do just that! The oldest vineyard in American wants you to taste some incredible drinks, while enjoying the beauty of their estate! With each ticket, you get the chance to taste some of their homemade sangria and delicious food, listen to some live music, and even get a souvenir cup to take home with you!
MARLBORO, NY
Secret NYC

12 Free NYC Pools To Help You Beat The Heat This Summer

Summer is here and NYC’s outdoor pools are officially open for the season! School is out, the temperatures are rising and it’s the perfect time to cool off in one of NYC’s free outdoor pools. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly atmosphere or just trying to beat the sunshine with some friends, we’ve got a list that will keep you covered. From Manhattan to Staten Island, we’ve listed out just some some of the free NYC pools that you should dip your toes into this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy