Taco Thursday and other 'sweet' news

"Tacos are like a hug in a tortilla," Anonymous

Anyone in a taco state of mind? Just as we did in Rockland, asking readers for their top taco spots (Craft Taqueria in New City won), we're asking Westchester diners for their faves. We'll then cull that list into a top five and do a poll next week. Deadline to answer is 9 p.m. tonight so go to our story or email me at JRMuchnick@gannett.com with who you think has the best.

It was empanadas, not tacos, along with a meaty Cubano and a special lohud crispy fish sandwich that had people salivating (and ordering) at The Perfect Mix food truck last week where I hosted "Lunch with Jeanne." It was a great, not too hot sunny day and I got to see a lot of familiar faces, old friends and new foodies. Extra points to Ted and Pamela Alexander for travelling from Valley Cottage to Port Chester to meet me for lunch and help support Feeding Westchester (10% of proceeds from the day went to them). I hope to do more events like that so continue to follow me here (and on Insta!) for the latest news. I'm also open to any and all suggestions so, again, email me!

Sweet news

Speaking of Insta, lohudfood just hit 34K so thanks for all who follow. I had Bella's Bakeshop in Mount Kisco make me a sourdough loaf with the numbers stenciled on. Not only is their bread delicious, but David Chiappinelli, the owner, is beyond creative (and can do lots of stencils). Look for him at the Chappaqua and Muscoot Farm farmer's markets or call ahead and place an order. He also does killer macarons in addition to cookies and other goodies.

In other "sweet news," I felt like I time travelled back to the past when I met 69-year-old Steve Sawotka, a third-generation baker who owns Yorktown Pastry Shop in Yorktown Heights. His story is emblematic of so many family-run businesses across the country: He wants to retire but no one in his family wants to take over. The recipes here date to the 1940s, and include everything his grandfather did years ago (including with the same machinery!). Customers rave about his jelly doughnuts, which are based on a World's Fair recipe from 1939.

Since my story was published, Sawotka has had interest from two potential buyers, so I'm hoping there's a happy ending here and will keep you posted. In the meantime, plan a visit to this old-time shop where they only take cash or check and where you'll find the kind of pastries that are hard to find these days (think Black forest cake, danish rings and almond horns).

Guacamole (with peas and sunflower seeds), lobster, shrimp tacos and steak with the best ever (seriously!) chimichurri sauce at the newly opened Happy Monkey in Greenwich. Westchester resident and famed chef Jean Georges is behind this new Latin-inspired venture headed by chef Ron Gallo who previously worked at another Jean Georges fave, The Inn at Pound Ridge . Lucky me even got a photo with the chef where it was hot-hot-hot in the kitchen!

in Greenwich. Westchester resident and famed chef Jean Georges is behind this new Latin-inspired venture headed by chef Ron Gallo who previously worked at another Jean Georges fave, The Inn at Pound Ridge . Lucky me even got a photo with the chef where it was hot-hot-hot in the kitchen! Grilled pesto salmon at Locali in Mount Kisco. This Italian inspired restaurant, at the Mount Kisco train station, is among my favorites, with a clam pizza to die for. I was in a salmon mood, though, so, and this is always a top contender in my book. I'm also a huge fan of their shaved cauliflower salad with pine nuts, dates and cashews and of course (for those who know me), their Brussels sprouts.

