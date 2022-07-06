Man steals Comcast van, poses as employee during home burglary attempt, CA cops say

A resident in San Rafael called police after seeing a “suspicious person” trying to enter their home via the front door on their Ring device, police said. {Photo from Marin County Sheriff’s Office)

A man accused of stealing a Comcast Xfinity van and posing as a company employee during an attempted home burglary has been arrested in California, police said.

A resident from the Bret Harte area of San Rafael called police after seeing a “suspicious person” trying to enter their home’s front door on their Ring doorbell camera on Monday, July 4, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. The man was dressed in a Comcast uniform, and the resident, who was not home, had not scheduled an appointment with the company.

When deputies arrived, they saw the garage had been “propped open with a ladder,” police said. The man fled in the Comcast van.

Deputies pursued the man until he tried to take a shortcut off an off-ramp, where the vehicle became “lodged in a thick bush,” according to police. The driver fled on foot, but deputies and California Highway Patrol were able to find him.

Police later determined the man stole the Comcast van, police said.

The man, a 30-year-old from San Francisco, was taken into custody and faces charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, stolen vehicle and evading, according to police.

San Rafael is about 19 miles north of San Francisco.