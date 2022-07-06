ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Vols announce 2022-23 SEC Basketball Opponents

By Kenny Hawkins
 3 days ago
Koxville, TN-The SEC office announced the 2022-23 home and away opponents for each team within the conference.

The Lady Vols will play host to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

On the road, Kelli Harper and team will visit Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The Lady Vols return an array of contributors from the 2021-22 season, including All-SEC gaurd Jordan Horston and All-SEC center Tamari Key. In addition sophomores Sarah Puckett and Marta Suárez can be expected to make a significant impact, as they are both coming off a 2021-22 campaign in which they earned SEC All-Freshman team honors.

JOHNSON CITY, TN
