Cell Phones

Android lock screens may soon be taken over with ads

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago
(Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The billboard of the future may just be one unsuspecting tap away. Companies aren’t just competing to be in your social media feeds anymore — now their ads may show up right on your phone’s lock screen.

Glance, a lock screen ad group, is preparing to launch across U.S. Android lock screens in the next few months, tech outlet The Verge reports. Glance works like a real-time screen saver, automatically sending content to your phone every time it turns on.

According to its website, Glance content panels (called “glances”) includes news, entertainment and games. The company says it has over 200 million users across India and Southeast Asia. The company is already partnered with most Android smartphone makers in Asia, and is in talks with U.S. wireless carriers, TechCrunch says.

Google and Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital are investors in the company, which doesn’t have a traditional app but instead is built in to Android’s software. Glance, which is headquartered in Singapore, has worked with several major American companies, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, Netflix and KFC.

In addition to content that works similarly to ads on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, Glance collaborates with creators and brands for virtual events. Back in May, Glance launched its Glance LIVE Fest, which billed itself as “India’s largest digital carnival of live, interactive experiences.” The company says the event was available to over 70 million users.

Statista data shows on average, you’re unlocking your phone way more than you may realize. Latest research on unlocking indicates Gen Z smartphone users unlock 79 times per day and millennials unlock 63 times per day.

For now, iPhone users won’t be seeing Glance, though Apple recently overhauled lock screen programming to allow feature expansion.

Glance did not immediately respond for comment.

Apple to roll out 'lockdown' feature in fall systems update

Described as "an extreme, optional protection for the very small number of users who face grave, targeted threats to their digital security," Lockdown Mode limits some functionalities, like blocking FaceTime calls from people you haven't called before and some web browsing features.
FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
Texas governor orders troopers, Guard members to return migrants to border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered state troopers and Texas National Guard troops to return undocumented migrants back to the border, but migrant advocates tell Border Report that would be a violation of powers because federal authorities are tasked with the transport of those who are illegally in the country, and they worry about this prompting racial profiling.
Secret Service denial of Hutchinson story fuels attacks from both sides

The Secret Service is doubling down on its denial of an alleged altercation between former President Donald Trump and his security detail on Jan. 6 of last year, providing a rare defense of Trump’s actions that day amid mounting evidence that he tried to orchestrate a coup from the White House.
