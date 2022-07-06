ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

SC state officials, Congaree representatives provide more details on CJ Cup

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, gestures near the tournament trophy after winning CJ Cup golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas.

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) sees South Carolina’s golf boom as an opportunity for people to get to know the state.

“Sometimes I think maybe we have just been discovered these last few years because it seems to me that everyone wants to come to South Carolina for very good reason,” McMaster said. “This is one of them.”

The state will get another opportunity to shine for a national TV audience in October when the CJ Cup comes to the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland. Seventy-eight PGA TOUR pros will descend on Congaree for a four-day, no-cut tournament from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23.

Today, officials from both the state and the club gathered to hold a press conference touting the potential benefits of the tournament.

“There’s really not a better time to put the pedal to the medal while things are taking off in golf,” said state tourism director Duane Parrish

Most of the field will be comprised of the tour’s FedEx Cup points leaders. Rory McIlroy is the tournament’s defending champion.

“The PGA commissioner and I texted a couple weeks ago,” said Bruce Davidson, the executive program director at the Congaree Foundation. “He said, and I quote, ‘you will have a very strong field.'”

This will be the CJ Cup’s first time in the southeastern United States, but it’s far from South Carolina’s first experience hosting major golf tournaments. The Palmetto State hosted four marquee events in 2021: the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head, the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Spartanburg and the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

“South Carolina has always been known for great beaches and golf but never more so than the last two years,” Parrish said.

State and local officials are expecting the CJ Cup to bring an economic windfall to the Ridgeland area, much like the Palmetto Championship did in 2021. Parrish estimated that the Palmetto brought in close to $50 million and that the CJ Cup will likely make an economic impact of roughly $80 million.

Some of that economic impact comes from the opportunity for Visit South Carolina to be a presenting sponsor, which will showcase South Carolina via frequent TV spots throughout the tournament.

“My goals are heads in beds, people in the parks and feet in the fairways,” Parrish said.

The Congaree Foundation has used its club to promote philanthropic efforts throughout the Lowcountry, particularly through the Congaree Global Golf Initiative (CGGI). Over the last few years, 138 kids have gone through the intensive summer program that prepares them to play on collegiate teams.

On top of the CGGI, the Foundation has helped found a golf program at Ridgeland High School and purchased the Sergeant Jasper Municipal Golf Course, which is slated for restoration in the coming years.

Davidson joked that the short notice prior to the Palmetto Championship made the course ready to handle the CJ Cup.

“This time around, they gave us a lot of time. We had 72 days last time and now we got 100. This will be pretty easy compared to the last time.”

“This kind of excellence in our state is a wonderful thing,” Gov. McMaster said. “It’s healthy and it encourages people to get outside. And there is not a more beautiful spot on Earth than Congaree.”

WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern golfer, Brantley Baker wins 47th Palmetto Amateur

AIKEN, S.C. (WSAV) – Brantley Baker, a golfer for the Georgia Southern, wins the 47th Palmetto Amateur by one stroke. Baker came into the final round tied for first, shooting eight-under, and his birdie on hole 17 made a world difference. Baker’s birdie gave him a two-stroke lead against second place, Runchanapong, Youprayong from the University of South Florida.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia likely to again run multibillion budget surplus

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia may have run a surplus of more than $5 billion in the just-finished budget year. That’s after strong June tax collections meant that the state collected more than $33 billion in taxes in the year ending June 30. Collections rose 23% from about $27 billion the year before.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Sen. Jon Ossoff pushes to strengthen public defender program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Public defenders are a crucial part of the legal system, providing representation for anyone facing trial that can’t afford to hire a private attorney. There are 44 public defenders throughout Georgia’s 159 counties, according to the Georgia Public Defender Council. But legal experts say states around the country are having trouble […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Stacey Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate. The Georgia Democrat’s campaign for governor swamped Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in the two months ending June 30. She raised $22 million in the period, compared to $6.8 million for Kemp. Abrams is nearing $50 million raised since starting her campaign in December. Kemp has raised […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Graham’s relationship with Trump comes back to bite him

(The Hill) – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) achieved new heights of political celebrity during the Trump years, but now finds himself in the middle of a criminal investigation linked to the battle for Georgia in the 2020 presidential race. A special grand jury in Fulton County has subpoenaed Graham...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Tormenta FC 2 defender David Carter Payne dies in car accident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – David Carter Payne, a defender on Tormenta FC’s USL 2 team, has passed away after being involved in a driver-pedestrian car accidenty. “Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club,” said a statement released by the team. The accident […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Pick Me! SC Free adoption event this week

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — If you are looking to add a four-legged family member to your home, now may be the time especially if you live in the Lowcountry. The Palmetto Animal League (PAL) is taking part in a statewide adoption event with the goal to get more shelter pets adopted. Next week all fees will be waived for adopting cats, kittens and adult dogs at PAL’s adoption center.
OKATIE, SC
WSAV News 3

New dog park coming to Tom Triplett Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Calling all dog lovers — you’re in for a real doggone treat, as a new park for your fur babies is set to open this weekend. Chatham County Parks and Recreation is hosting the grand opening of the Tom Triplett Dog Park on Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

