Clearwater, FL

20-year-old man dies after shooting at Clearwater apartment complex, police say

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting at Bay Cove Apartments in Clearwater early Wednesday, according to police.

First responders were called to the apartment complex located at 19135 U.S. 19 N just after 2 a.m. in response to a shooting, the Clearwater Police Department said in a news release.

The man, identified as Michael Conrad, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later died, the agency said in an updated release late Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators believe Conrad’s shooting was “domestic-related,” not random, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were released.

