Houston, TX

Astros deal with COVID concerns ahead of Royals game

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLX6E_0gWyCNVk00

HOUSTON — The Astros closed the clubhouse to the media prior to Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to “health and safety reasons.”

Houston’s FOX26 Sports Director Mark Berman reported Astros had five coaches out and in COVID health and safety protocols at one point. Two coaches have not yet returned to the team.

“Baseball’s no different than the rest of life, you know?” Dusty Baker, Astro’s manager said. “I had a notice today from Harris County that they’re at a Red Alert for COVID again.

Harris County is where Minute Maid Park is located.

“There’s people who think the COVID doesn’t come into our clubhouse,” Baker said. “It’s still here.”

Baker also announced Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel will not be in the lineup for the third game against the Royals. Baker said it was a manager’s decision and nothing to do with COVID-related issues.

For the Royals, Bobby Witt Jr. is also out of the lineup for Wednesday’s game. The Royals are waiting on the results of additional tests on his hand after Witt was hit by a pitch in Tuesday night’s game.

The Royals have lost the first two game of the series.

Brad Keller heads to the mound tonight in hopes of preventing the sweep.

