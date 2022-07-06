Abarrotes Carrillo prepares for grand re-opening

The grounds at TPC Deere Run in Silvis were home to many families before becoming the home of the John Deere Classic. The 385-acre property features the Stone House; one of the oldest buildings in Rock Island County. Now, the house is the headquarters for the John Deere Classic, but for many families over the years, it was home.
From now through Aug. 29, 2022, Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport presents oil paintings by Judy Steffens of Wapella, Ill., and acrylic paintings and mixed-media assemblages by Lisa Mahar of Rock Island. Steffens is a figurative realist oil painter from Central Illinois. Her paintings depict ordinary people...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fans of Oscar Mayer wieners will get to enjoy free hot dogs and a fun photo opportunity the weekend of July 8-10, when the famous Wienermobile makes several pitstops in the Quad Cities area. The giant 27-foot-long wiener on wheels was parked from 9 a.m. to...
The third annual Blue-9 KLIMB Classic will be July 14-17 at Jackson County Fairgrounds, Maquoketa. More than 350 dogs from across the United States will compete in dock diving, disc dog, fast cat and barn jump competitions. All well-mannered, leashed and vaccinated pets are welcome. Admission is free for spectators.
Mike and Lori Landon have been selected to receive the July Community Blue Ribbon Award (CBRA) for their home at 354 Hawkinson Ave., Galesburg. The 6th Ward property was nominated by Galesburg residents Kevin and Carol Lynn. Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department facilitate this monthly award that recognizes efforts of residential property owners to promote a positive image for the neighborhood and community, a news release says. Sixth Ward Council Member Sarah Davis announced the winners during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Bring the whole gang for a magical journey to Encanto with the Madrigals. The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with a free party in Hodge Park. Enjoy a bounce house, games, crafts, popcorn and popsicles before the movie. Cash-only concessions will be available. Yard games before the movie will be offered by the Rock Island Public Library.
Visit Quad Cities on Thursday announced its full slate of officers and board members for fiscal year 2022-2023. “I’m honored to serve as the next chairman of Visit Quad Cities and continue working alongside engaged community leaders to push the Quad Cities forward,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E, who is executive director of Quad Cities International Airport.
Calling all citizen scientists! Partners of Scott County Watersheds seeks volunteers to participate in the annual Summer Snapshot water quality monitoring event on Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. until noon. This is a great opportunity to get down and dirty with water quality science and help improve the environment,...
The City of Silvis has partnered with Western Illinois University to complete an inventory of lead water service lines that exist in the community as part of the mandatory Lead Service Line Replacement project under Illinois Public Act 102-0613, a news release says. WIU students will go door to door...
About once per year, the City of Galesburg offers various city-owned properties for sale. The purpose of selling the city’s surplus property is to eliminate the need for city property maintenance and to place the properties back on the property tax roll, a news release says. The City of...
We will be hosting the first Rhythm City Casino Blue’s Night on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Event Center. Tickets are $25 & $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer. One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.
The city of Silvis has partnered with Western Illinois University to complete an inventory of lead water service lines that exist in the community as part of the mandatory Lead Service Line Replacement project under state law, according to a Friday city release. WIU students will be going door to...
Running a restaurant is no easy task. In 2022 with inflation, worker shortages, and rising fuel costs it has gotten even tougher. Establishments everywhere are looking for ways to save money for themselves and also their customers. A very popular Eastern Iowa restaurant announced yesterday that they will be offering a discount if you leave your plastic in your wallet and pay with cash.
Ahoy! It’s time to see who can build the best boat and come sail away to the Moline Public Library!. Beat the summer heat by building your own sailboat using recycled materials. Racers will have 30 minutes to build a boat before the races begin and then compete in the Recycled Raingutter Regatta to see whose is the fastest! Racers will be split into separate groups based on grade, and a parent or guardian is required for building a sailboat.
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine is one step closer to starting a project that could give a facelift to many homes. It's part of a large neighborhood revitalization effort in Muscatine. "I would love to see it," resident Kimberly Kerr said. "I would love to see something." The city has...
Overcrowding and other issues are plaguing animal shelters across the country, and the BISSELL Pet Foundation wants to help “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees!. From July 11-31, the Clinton Humane Society will be joining over 250 shelters in 42 states in the Empty the Shelters...
Galesburg had some flash flooding Friday as a storm dropped heavy rain in Knox County. That warning has expired as waters are receding. Parts of Knox County received up to 3 inches of rain. The rain was lighter in the Quad Cities. And as of Friday night, we’re finally clearing...
Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
Comments / 1