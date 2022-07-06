Teenage girl accused in shootout with Florida deputies appears in court

A Leesburg woman who fought police officers on the Fourth of July was arrested on Wednesday after her release from a local hospital. Destiny Kayla Pendleton, 21, told Leesburg police officers that she had been driving her Dodge Charger near the intersection of McCormack Street and Johns Avenue in Leesburg when she saw her car’s trunk engulfed in flames, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO