Volusia County, FL

Teenage girl accused in shootout with Florida deputies appears in court

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA girl who is accused of firing at Volusia County sheriff's deputies during...

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said. William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Missing juvenile in Flagler County found safe

PALM COAST, Fla. - Update: Brandon Gray has been found "in good health and safe," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon in an updated Facebook post. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile in Palm Coast. Deputies say Brandon Gray was last seen...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Leesburg woman who was airlifted after fight with police lands in jail

A Leesburg woman who fought police officers on the Fourth of July was arrested on Wednesday after her release from a local hospital. Destiny Kayla Pendleton, 21, told Leesburg police officers that she had been driving her Dodge Charger near the intersection of McCormack Street and Johns Avenue in Leesburg when she saw her car’s trunk engulfed in flames, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
LEESBURG, FL
65-year-old man found by Sanford police

The Sanford Police Department has found a 65-year-old man who went missing. Police were looking for Daniel Gonzalez, who left his home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to walk his dog and didn’t return, police said. Police said Gonzalez has since been found safely. Gonzalez is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,...
SANFORD, FL
Florida man breaks into home, pulls gun on homeowner, steals puppy

Pensacola, FL - A Florida man's been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, put a gun to a victim's head, and stole a puppy from a woman. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Randel Bell was arrested on Monday on charges of burglary with battery, burglary with battery domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
14-year-old boy drowns in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A teen from Altamonte Springs drowned in the ocean Thursday afternoon. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old was swimming with friends near the 900 block of North Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach around 7:30 p.m. The three other teens he was swimming with...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Deputies locate missing siblings from Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The missing trio has been located in Flagler County and have since been reunited with their parents. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help on locating three missing siblings. Joshua Diperna,10, Mikayla Maldzhiev,15, and Jeremiah Myke,15 reportedly ran away from their home...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
OSHA initiates investigation into death of man who fell from apartment roof

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced it initiated an investigation into an incident where a construction worker fell to his death from an Orlando apartment building roof. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released documents showing that deputies responded to an area near the ARIUM...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

