NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette county fire departments came together for a competition during pioneer days on Saturday. The competition contained five races ranging from a ladder race to a mystery race made by the Negaunee City Fire Department. Mock scenarios were in place to test the department’s aptitude and speed to see who would get the best time. Negaunee Township’s Fire Chief, Jeff Kontio said everyone was happy to come out and participate.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO