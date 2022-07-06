ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Whitmer: SCOTUS justice ‘life term’ needs review

By Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqJFh_0gWyC0II00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the wake of the recent SCOTUS decisions, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is saying that some revelations that have come out of the Supreme Court are “very troubling.”

Though Whitmer has not endorsed any changes, she is open to looking into a few different things.

“Whether it’s term limits or something else or is it holding justices whose spouses may have participated in an illegal activity accountable,” said Whitmer. “I’m not preciously sure what that needs to look like but I’m concerned about it.”

As a lawyer and former prosecutor, Whitmer reports she had confidence in the high court, but not anymore.

Whitmer concedes she has no vote on this but like others, she is worried about the impact of the rulings on her own daughters’ lives.

“I’m outraged on their behalf and every generation behind me who is going to pay the biggest price for this small group of people who have a political agenda taking away their rights and I’m worried about that,” said Whitmer.

To see more of Whitmer’s interview with Tim Skubick, watch the video in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 14

georgi
2d ago

Great example of the degree for which our politicians do not understand the difference between state rights verses the Federal. Put it on the ballot and let the people vote.

Reply
5
George Greathouse
1d ago

actually you kinda said it right about all of you Lansing people as well.4 year limit for you as well.Give someone else a chance to fix nothing for 4 years bum

Reply(1)
2
Related
WLNS

Detroit police release new info on officer who was shot and killed

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Police Department has released additional information on the Wednesday night shooting that left one officer dead. Detroit Police Chief James E. White held an emotional press conference on Thursday to break down the events, and to remember Officer Loren Courts, who passed away from the incident. “This is a […]
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
TIME

What the Supreme Court Loses With Justice Breyer's Retirement

During the quarter-century year career on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer constantly cultivated two judicial virtues now increasingly absent from the federal bench. The first is a careful, empirical cast of mind, constantly alive to the lived experience of litigants, institutions, and the world. The second is a humility about the limits of his own knowledge. These led him as a profound respect for other, more democratic bodies such as Congress, federal agencies. and state legislatures. Under their sway, Breyer vindicated “ Our Democratic Constitution ” as finely as anyone else to grace the high court bench.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Term Limits#Politics State#Politics Federal#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
MSNBC

‘Breathtakingly arrogant’: Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices ‘wrong’ except him

Nearly fifty years after Roe v. Wade was decided, the right to an abortion has been stripped away by the Supreme Court, marking the first time the Court has rescinded a right. Donald Trump’s appointees to the Court are under fire for tainting the legacy of the Court, as many believe they reversed the decision because they personally oppose abortion. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Joan Walsh and Linda Greenhouse, who covered the Supreme Court for The New York Times, to discuss the legitimacy of the Court. Greenhouse writing in a New York Times piece responding to the ruling that Alito’s statement asserting that the Justices who previously backed “Roe” were wrong is “breathtakingly arrogant.” June 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
AOL Corp

Poll: Confidence in Supreme Court collapses as just 33% agree with decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that more than six in 10 Americans (61%) now have little or no confidence in the Supreme Court after its decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade — a near-total reversal from the 70% of voters who expressed at least some confidence in the court right before conservative justices gained a 6-3 majority with the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett in October 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

How many justices are on the Supreme Court?

As the country reacts to the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade, Fox News takes a look at some of the individuals who make up the highest court in the United States. Earlier this year, a leaked draft opinion was given to Politico indicating the Court planned to overturn Roe. v. Wade, which initially made abortion a federal right. The Court's long-awaited decision for Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization came in June, causing widespread protests across the country. The case itself involved a legal dispute over Mississippi's new law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy