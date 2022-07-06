ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, LA

Weigh-ins this weekend; Vidalia hosts youth national bass-fishing tournament

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDALIA, La. — Redneck Adventures Mid-South Broadcasting is hosting the Basstactix National Championship today through Saturday, July 9, in Vidalia, Louisiana. Wednesday, July 6, was the sign-up, meet-and-greet and dinner...

Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg native wins Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition

Vicksburg native Zak Tillotson won first prize in the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition on Saturday, June 25. His acoustic performance of his song “Down to the River” earned him the top spot. Tillotson, who goes by the stage name Zechariah Lloyd, said the results caught...
VICKSBURG, MS
Picayune Item

Mississippi adds mill capacity, timber moving

RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi has gained new timber mills over the last 18months, and producers have seen timber prices rise since last year. In 2021, the timber industry, which is one of the state’s top five most valuable agricultural commodities, ranked third with an estimated production value of nearly $1.29 billion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
Natchez Democrat

Lorraine Lambert Henderson

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lorraine Lambert Henderson, 68, of Natchez, who passed away on July 6, 2022, at her residence in Jefferson County, will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Stanton Baptist Church in Natchez (Stanton), MS with Bro. Steve Purvis officiating. Interment will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather service warns of dangerous heat risk

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees and overnight low temperatures near 80 degrees are possible in northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and northern and western portions of Mississippi. Extreme heat and humidity...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
Natchez Democrat

Archie Davis

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Archie “Bone” Davis, 73, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Zion Hill Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Rev. Don Lucas will officiate and burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
FERRIDAY, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Lawmakers Urged to Override the Governor

Louisiana lawmakers are being urged to override the Governor's vetoes of several House Bills designed to keep convicted felons in jail. Our Governor is more concerned about the rights of criminals than he is about the rights and safety of Louisiana citizens. Bayou Mama Bears is a group of Louisiana mothers advocating for Louisiana citizens and their children. From BayouMamaBearscom:
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

CHARTER SCHOOLS: Seeds to success or an idea that is rotten to the core?

As proposals for four new charter schools in Natchez and Adams County work their way through state approval, local leaders have varying opinions on whether the schools would enhance or inhibit public education. Joyce Arceneaux-Mathis, who was a long-time educator in the Natchez Adams School District, said she doesn’t think...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Daughtry, NPD deserve praise for work protecting Natchez

Natchez Police Department, and particularly Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, deserve a huge amount of praise for good work that has not gone unnoticed. Since Daughtry has taken the helm of the Natchez Police Department in December 2020, the City of Natchez was singled out of nearly 300 Mississippi municipalities for the Municipal Excellence Award in Public Safety in cities of more than 10,000 residents.
NATCHEZ, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Oxford Eagle

Many states used surpluses to give taxpayers rebates. Not Mississippi.

Multiple states, ranging from true blue California to deep red South Carolina, are using their sizable growth in revenue collections to return money directly to the taxpayers this year. Like most other states, Mississippi is experiencing sizable, even unprecedented revenue growth. But the Mississippi Legislature and Gov. Tate Reeves opted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Here are the Mississippi counties with the highest unemployment rate in the state. Where does your county rank?

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi. Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

