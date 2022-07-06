ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

BSCO to host community potluck dinner

By Admin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG SKY – Big Sky Community Organization is hosting a community potluck dinner before the next Music in the Mountains on July 7. The event begins at 5 p.m. at BASE and will continue until the concert begins. Whitney Montgomery, CEO of BSCO, said he wants...

NBCMontana

Wreaths Across America's education exhibit to visit Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Wreaths Across America announced its Mobile Education Exhibit will be stopping in four Montana cities to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. To sponsor a veteran's wreath, visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship provides a live, balsam wreath placed on the headstone of an American...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Outdoor Company Opens New Store in Bozeman

It's impressive how they filled the space with so much product, and it still feels open to moving around. It's official Bozeman. The massively popular online outdoor store Backcountry has opened its new location in downtown Bozeman in the old Gallatin Laundry Building. The space is massive and filled with every type of outdoor gear and clothing you could imagine.
BOZEMAN, MT
Custer Gallatin to receive $5.7 M in emergency funding

Federal Highways Administration approves emergency release funds to help repair flood damaged roads and bridges. U.S. FOREST SERVICE CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST. BOZEMAN — The Custer Gallatin National Forest, USDA Forest Service is pleased to receive confirmation on initial emergency funding for the $5.7 million-dollar package submitted last week for Emergency Relief of Federally Owned Roads Program through Federal Highways. The “quick release” of emergency relief funds will help to repair critical ingress and egress routes damaged in the June floods across the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

This Montana Restaurant is One of America’s Best Hidden Gems

Montana is full of amazing restaurants. Depending on where you are in the state, you're guaranteed to find a great place to eat. Our friend Michelle Heart in Boise, Idaho recently wrote an article about the best hidden gem restaurant in Idaho. We were curious to find out what restaurant is the best hidden gem in Montana.
explorebigsky.com

Grizzly bear trapping in Custer Gallatin N.F.

BOZEMAN — As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, is informing the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again beginning within western portions of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, south of Gallatin Gateway, Montana. Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team began the field captures on July 5 and will continue through August 31. Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but all areas where work is being conducted will have primary access points marked with warning signs. It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs.
GALLATIN GATEWAY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman residents told to prepare for road closures, detours

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The city of Bozeman is now in construction season. It means people will need to be prepared to navigate road closures and detours for the next couple of months as crews work to take advantage of their brief window. “It's extremely important to capitalize on good...
BOZEMAN, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Missoula; Park; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Silver Bow; Sweet Grass; Teton; Toole; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 452 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MISSOULA PARK PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW SWEET GRASS TETON TOOLE WHEATLAND
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire reports structure fire on S. Tracy under control

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire responded to the 1600 block of S. Tracy on Thursday morning, for the report of a structure fire. By the time the first unit arrived on scene, there was no smoke showing and the fire was under control. A single unit remained on scene to follow up, according to the department's social media.
BOZEMAN, MT
alternativemissoula.com

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Homicide victim dies of stabbing wounds at Bozeman home, suspect arrested

BOZEMAN, Mont. – On July 7th 2022 at approximately 0050 hours, officers responded to the area of the 4200 block of Brenden Street in response to what was initially reported as a medical call. Upon arrival officers located an individual with significant injuries. Medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures on the individual which were ultimately unsuccessful and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOZEMAN, MT

