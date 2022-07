A 22-year-old Centralia man has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property in connection with a June 20th incident. Jalon Bowen-Hamilton of Maulding Drive is accused of striking a pregnant woman in the face with his hand and damaging a TV owned by the same alleged victim without permission. Bond for Bowen-Hamilton was set at $5,000 and the public defender was appointed.

