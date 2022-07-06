Storms down trees, knock out power

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A stalled-out frontal boundary draped across the region looks to bring more showers on Saturday, marking measurable precipitation on four out of the past five days. The risk for thunderstorms and downpours looks to be mainly across southern parts of Kentucky and West Virginia, with a lighter rain farther north. On Sunday, most areas dry out, though a pop-up shower or two is still possible. Finally, Monday stays dry everywhere as temperatures heat up. The heat is thwarted when another round of storms arrives by mid-week.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO