Kanawha County, WV

Storms down trees, knock out power

By Eric Fossell
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening toppled trees and caused power outages to thousands in parts of our region. One of our news crews encountered a fallen tree...

WSAZ

First Warning Forecast | Damp start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A stalled-out frontal boundary draped across the region looks to bring more showers on Saturday, marking measurable precipitation on four out of the past five days. The risk for thunderstorms and downpours looks to be mainly across southern parts of Kentucky and West Virginia, with a lighter rain farther north. On Sunday, most areas dry out, though a pop-up shower or two is still possible. Finally, Monday stays dry everywhere as temperatures heat up. The heat is thwarted when another round of storms arrives by mid-week.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Overturned tractor trailer stalls traffic on W.Va. Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor trailer crash blocked lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike for hours Saturday night. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the truck overturned around 5:30 p.m. According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, no injuries were reported. One lane was opened to traffic...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s weirdest town names

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
POLITICS
AccuWeather

Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
OHIO STATE
Charleston, WV
Kanawha County, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Almost heaven, West Virginia

John Denver died in an airplane crash in 1997 but his memory and music “Almost Heaven West Virginia” will live on forever. Even though he was born in New Mexico and grew up out west he had a special place in his heart for the hills of West Virginia. It is impossible to drive through West Virginia and not be fascinated with the beautiful scenery, farms, country roads, lakes and rivers.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
Metro News

West Virginia State Police graduates 26 cadets in 70th class

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police have a new set of members ready to work following graduation. The graduation ceremony for the 70th Cadet Class was held Friday at the West Virginia State Culture Center and featured 26 individuals. “This class we have here is a tight,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports no deaths for a second day

CHARLESTON — No deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus have been reported for the second consecutive day in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources and its Thursday morning pandemic report. The department, however, reported 2,133 active cases of the virus statewide, up 93 from 2,040...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
westbendnews.net

Severe Weather Strikes Area

Thunderstorms rumbled through the NE Indiana & NW Ohio area early this morning. The National Weather Service is predicting more severe weather this afternoon and evening. This is in addition to the Heat Advisory for today due to Heat Indices expected to reach above 100 degrees this afternoon. Locally, in Antwerp from a local weather spotter, over 2.5 inches of rain this morning was reported.
ANTWERP, OH
ourcommunitynow.com

West Virginia week in history - Johnnie Johnson

The son of a coal miner, Johnson grew up listening to ‘‘hillbilly’’ and big band music. He left West Virginia in 1941, during World War II, to work in a Detroit defense plant. He entered the Marines in 1943 as one of the first 1,500 African ...
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

FEMA denies emergency funding for West Virginia flood damage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding in our area. Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties was not enough to warrant […]
ENVIRONMENT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fired Up: Company believes in West Virginia workers

When we talk about West Virginia’s traditional economic pillars, we sometimes forget that our economy started transitioning long before politicians took notice, and that some who are expanding and diversifying now have been good employers here for a long time. Practically in Maryland, in the middle of the Eastern...
ECONOMY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police chase ends in shootout

UPDATE (July 6, 2022 11:37 a.m.) — Following a street closure between Crossroads mall and Route 19 in Bradley a chase began in Raleigh County, proceeded to Fayette County, and finally ended in Raleigh County near Buffalo Wild Wings. Dispatchers told 59News somewhere near Buffalo Wild Wings shots were...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia State Police identify man killed yesterday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July 7, WVSP have made their official report […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

Southern States merges to form new co-op

Southern States Cooperative of Winchester is merging with 3 other co-ops in West Virginia and Maryland to form Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative. The Board of Directors of the co-ops formally approved the merger and now await the votes of each member. The merger is expected to be finalized by...
WINCHESTER, VA

