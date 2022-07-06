Joey McGuire reveals Big 12 Media Day attendees

(Photo by Nexstar Media/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas— On Wednesday, Texas Tech Football’s head coach Joey McGuire revealed who he is expected to debut in Big 12 Media Day with next Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

McGuire will be featured with senior defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, senior defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, junior wide receiver Miles Price and junior offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, according to a press release.

“The Red Raiders will follow Thursday alongside Oklahoma, Iowa State, TCU, and Texas,” the release said. “McGuire is currently slated to speak to the print media from 11:05-11:25 a.m. Thursday in a television press conference that will air via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.”

According to the release, a schedule and television coverage options for Big 12 Media Days will be released prior to the event. Texas Tech is expected to provide complete coverage throughout its appearance via @TexasTechFB on Twitter, @TexasTech_FB on Instagram, and Facebook.

“The Red Raiders will kick off preseason camp roughly three weeks after departing Arlington as Texas Tech is slated to begin practices in early August in anticipation for the Sept. 3 opener versus Murray State,” the release said.