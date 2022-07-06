ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Joey McGuire reveals Big 12 Media Day attendees

By Andrea Payne
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dsg3y_0gWyAzgQ00
(Photo by Nexstar Media/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas— On Wednesday, Texas Tech Football’s head coach Joey McGuire revealed who he is expected to debut in Big 12 Media Day with next Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

McGuire will be featured with senior defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, senior defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, junior wide receiver Miles Price and junior offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, according to a press release.

“The Red Raiders will follow Thursday alongside Oklahoma, Iowa State, TCU, and Texas,” the release said. “McGuire is currently slated to speak to the print media from 11:05-11:25 a.m. Thursday in a television press conference that will air via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.”

According to the release, a schedule and television coverage options for Big 12 Media Days will be released prior to the event. Texas Tech is expected to provide complete coverage throughout its appearance via @TexasTechFB on Twitter, @TexasTech_FB on Instagram, and Facebook.

“The Red Raiders will kick off preseason camp roughly three weeks after departing Arlington as Texas Tech is slated to begin practices in early August in anticipation for the Sept. 3 opener versus Murray State,” the release said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Garibay talks Dallas Cowboys, Texas Tech, and more

LUBBOCK, TX– Dallas Cowboys kicker Jonathan Garibay was back in Lubbock on Friday and spoke with EverythingLubbock.com. Garibay shared his experiences in the Cowboys training camp, his thoughts on the Texas Tech football team’s upcoming season, his involvement with the Lubbock matadors soccer game this Saturday, and much more. Check out the exclusive interview here.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
State
Oklahoma State
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Big 12 considers adding at least 4, but maybe 6 Pac-12 teams

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Big 12 met with four Pac-12 teams on Tuesday to discuss possibly joining the conference. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were identified as the top teams considered by the Big 12, according to reports including CBS Sports. Washington and Oregon are also being considered, potentially making the Big 12 the largest in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a record-breaking 18 teams.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Joyrider Gets Stuck in the Mud at New Lubbock Golf Course

First of all, before we get to the goofball stuck in the mud, if you haven't been keeping up with the building and shaping of the Red Feather Golf Course you're missing out. This is something brand new to me unless you count course building on golf video games where I can make ridiculous holes like 600 feet par 3's. I doubt Red Feather has anything that ridiculous.
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Texas Tech football: How Tech can survive realignment

It’s become a summer tradition unlike any other and it’s risen its ugly head again in 2022; college football realignment. (Though realignment will impact all sports, make no mistake, this is about college football and the money it generates.) And for Texas Tech football fans, any talk of realignment leads to heightened states of nervousness given the tenuous seat our university holds at the adult table.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#Espn#Big 12#American Football#College Football#Texas Tech Football#Tcu
towntalkradio.com

New Coach… Familiar Face for Meadow Lady Bronco Basketball

Meadow announces district Superintendent Bric Turner as the new head girls basketball coach. In most schools, the head coach of any sport is simply a coach, however, at Meadow ISD this next season, Superintendent Bric Turner will take the helm of the head girls basketball coach to take the place of Coach Nic Tarr who went to east Texas for family and personal reasons. Not soon after basketball season was over, here on the South Plains, there were over a dozen head girls basketball coaches positions open, Meadow and Wellman-Union being two of those programs. Turner said he had interviewed a few, however one decided to coach at another school, and the others didn’t quite have the experience he was looking for.
MEADOW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Awesome 98

The New Lubbock Lake Should Have a New Set of Rules

You do know a 774-acre lake is planned for Lubbock, right?. We have a new Lubbock adjacent lake planned for the future. Unless things go sideways, future Lubbockites will have a new place for drinking water, recreation and chillin'. We need to learn the lessons from Buffalo Springs Lake and treat this new lake differently.
LUBBOCK, TX
hppr.org

Racism, cyberbullying at Texas Panhandle school raise broader concerns

It was only a month into the school year when Tracy Kemp said her son was being bullied at Laura Bush Middle School. Kemp and her family moved to Lubbock last February from Michigan. School returned to in-person instruction that fall, and in September, her oldest son told her some classmates were taunting him, calling him a monkey. Kemp and her family are Black.
LUBBOCK, TX
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s HobbyTown Is Moving to Offer More Fun

One of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
LUBBOCK, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

3 Texas Drive-In Movie Theaters Among The Best In America

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever. Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy