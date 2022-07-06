Soil moisture may soon become issue for corn, soybean crops

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA has released its May Agricultural Price Report for Illinois. Prices for Ag Production increased only a half percentage point (0.5) from April, but was up 27% from May a year ago. The Crop Production Index was also up less than a percentage point (0.3) from April, but 16% higher than May 2021. The Livestock Production Index also was up less than a percentage point (0.6) from April, but 37% higher a year ago. Producers received higher prices in May for broilers, corn, and cattle, but lower prices for market eggs, cotton, lettuce, and strawberries. In addition there was increased monthly movement for cattle, broilers, hay, and corn in May, but a drop in marketing for beans, apples, hogs, and calves.
