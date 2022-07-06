ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Soil moisture may soon become issue for corn, soybean crops

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – There hasn't been a lot of rain in the area in recent weeks, but the corn and soybean crops seem to be holding up well. The USDA weekly Crop Progress Report...

www.1470wmbd.com

freedom929.com

USDA / ILLINOIS AG PRICE REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA has released its May Agricultural Price Report for Illinois. Prices for Ag Production increased only a half percentage point (0.5) from April, but was up 27% from May a year ago. The Crop Production Index was also up less than a percentage point (0.3) from April, but 16% higher than May 2021. The Livestock Production Index also was up less than a percentage point (0.6) from April, but 37% higher a year ago. Producers received higher prices in May for broilers, corn, and cattle, but lower prices for market eggs, cotton, lettuce, and strawberries. In addition there was increased monthly movement for cattle, broilers, hay, and corn in May, but a drop in marketing for beans, apples, hogs, and calves.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

An Overall Dry Seven Days Could Be Bad News For Drought Conditions

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The next seven days have very little rain chances. While that is great for weekend plans outdoors and makes working outside even easier, it can be a tad problematic. Portions of Illinois are already under dry to severe drought conditions. The 6-10 Day Outlook from the Climate Predication Center also shows dryer than average conditions beyond the 7 Day Forecast.
PEORIA, IL
Columbia Missourian

Where's the water? What La Niña's "triple-dip" means for Big Muddy

The Missouri River is flooded with benefits. The more than 2,300-mile river irrigates 2 million acres of farmland, flows through 36 hydropower plants, stocks water supplies across the region, affords waterways for 5 million tons of cargo annually and is a hub for recreational activities such as fishing, hunting and boating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wmay.com

Study: Exodus from Illinois increases slightly during the pandemic

(The Center Square) – A review of migration data to show how the pandemic has affected population shifts shows the number of people moving out of Illinois increased slightly once the pandemic began. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago analysis of United Van Lines statistics shows 64.7% of moves...
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
KISS 106

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

IDNR announces late-summer hunting opportunities

(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022. Hunting licenses can be purchased through IDNR’s online license portal by clicking HERE or in person at a participating vendor. To search for a list of participating vendors, click HERE. Dove. (mourning and white-winged)
ILLINOIS STATE
#Soil Moisture#Soybeans#Crops#Winter Wheat#Usda Crop Statistician
101wkqx.com

THIS is how much money is required to be happy in Illinois

According to a survey done by Purdue, you need around $99,015 a year to be ‘happy’ living in Illinois. That’s considered the minimum for a satiated life. For JUST ’emotional well-being’ it’s much lower at $56,000. Her we are compared to other states…. Indiana:...
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

UPDATE: Black Carp Bounty Project Cancelled

UPDATE: The Illinois Dept of Natural Resources has confirmed that as of July 2022, there is no longer funding for this program. ORIGINAL STORY: If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Illinois, study finds

CHICAGO - In a new study that reveals how much money is "required" for happy living in Illinois, the state ranks lower than most would probably expect in terms of income. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $99,015 to be happy in Illinois, but that comes with a caveat of a higher than average unemployment rate. However, income to reach the threshold of "emotional well-being" comes in at a much lower price than other states.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WAND TV

Showers and storms likely Friday across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - A fantastic weekend is on the way, but Central Illinois will deal with another stormy day first. Much-needed rain is falling across the area, but it's too much in some hometowns. Thunderstorms brought one to three inches Thursday and torrential rains were falling across parts of Central...
ILLINOIS STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Lake In Illinois

Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Rain Reports: July 4th – July 9th

Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through from July 4th through July 9th in Central Illinois. Here’s a look a storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Reports also may indicate 24 hour totals if an observer did not report the full 48 hour total from Friday Night.
ILLINOIS STATE
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Illinois Waterfalls You Can See Up Close and Personal

When you think of the Midwest, chances are you’re thinking of cornfields, wind turbines, college football, and Casey’s gas station pizza. Waterfalls are probably at the bottom of that list, somewhere between liberal political leanings and surfing. Well, it turns out waterfalls are much more of a midwestern draw than many unfamiliar with the area might believe. While no one’s calling Illinois the Iceland of the US, the state is home to several stunning waterfalls that more than justify a trip to the Prairie State. From the uniquely wide Thunder Bay Falls to the dual waterfalls of Tonti Canyon Creek, these are the best waterfalls in Illinois to visit on your next road trip through the heartland.
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

Illinois sending up to $350 checks to many taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, IL — You may have received or will soon be receiving a relief check in the mail as part of the State of Illinois' 2023 budget. The relief checks will be sent to taxpayers making under $200,000 in 2021. The checks will start at $50, and increase by $100 for each dependent (maximum 3).
ILLINOIS STATE

