Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo posted pics of his ‘teen sex doll’ online

 3 days ago

The Highland Park shooting suspect posted disturbing images of a “teenage” sex doll and spouted racist and anti-Semitic remarks just days before the shooting in a private online forum.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III posted on the forum Documenting Reality under the moniker Awake47 and documented his creepy relationship with a doll he called “Sophie.”

One of the photos posted by Crimo in June 2020 shows the doll sitting in the front passenger’s seat of his Acura 30CL with the seatbelt fastened

The Acura had a “Pu–y Magnet” sticker on the rear windshield, at least four teddy bears in the back seat and a Donald Trump bobblehead affixed to the rear dash of the vehicle.

Another one of the images posted by Crimo was entitled “Sophie Killed Herself” and portrayed the doll in a mock suicide by hanging in his closet.

“I don’t understand why,” Crimo wrote on the post. “Sophie July 1, 2020 – July 22, 2020” he added, with a frowning face.

Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo has a history of posting disturbing images and hate speech on an online forum.
Crimo posted racist and anti-Semitic messages on the forum Documenting Reality.

The 21-year-old suspect, who was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder Tuesday, also wrote multiple derogatory posts in days leading up to the horrific parade shooting.

“the math is all scewed (sic). The logistics of 6m jews doesn’t make sense but i’m just retarded,” he posted on June 25 just after midnight.

Other posts he wrote included, “i say we just get rid of the blacks all together” on June 28 and “(Asian people) should be gassed then washed” on July 2.

A photo of a sex doll that Crimo posted online.
A post from Crimo titled “Sophie Killed Herself” with the doll hanging in his closet.

He also wrote “i see. ole sparky. If i remember right some states have reinstated gas chambers as a way to do. i like that.”

The posts were just the latest red flags to emerge from the alleged shooter’s online and personal life.

Documenting Reality founder and site moderator Chris Wilson told The Post he is cooperating with authorities.

“This is not something we’ve ever had to deal with. He was a member of the site as well as other sites,” Wilson said in a statement. “I think what happened is horrendous and I am cooperating fully with law enforcement officials.”

Crimo was remanded Wednesday during his arraignment. He’s accused of killing seven people and injuring 40 more after he began shooting at parade-goers during Highland Park’s 4th of July parade.

