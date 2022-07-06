ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers receive threats amid Jan 6 Committee hearings

By Alexandra Limon
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Members of Congress say the investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol is leading to new threats both against Congress members involved in the investigation and against witnesses who were close to Trump in the days before and after the attack on the Capitol.

On Twitter, Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger released audio recordings of threatening phone calls aimed at him that he says staff members, like college and high school interns, have to deal with.

“We know who your family is and we’re going to get you,” one recording said.

Lawmakers involved in the investigation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol are not the only ones being targeted with threats. Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-CA) says Trump’s inner-circle has been threatening the witnesses the Select Committee is trying to talk to.

“They have been intimidating witnesses implying that there will be tremendous damage if they even do a deposition,” Chu said.

Congresswoman Chu says the intimidation tactics have been systematic.

“They are sending emails, implying that they will be rewarded if they take the 5th Amendment or do not appear,” Chu said.

The investigation into the attack on the Capitol is still moving forward, with the next public hearing slated for July 12.

The committee members say the next hearings will follow up on new details and information they have learned thanks to the witnesses who have cooperated and testified under oath.

