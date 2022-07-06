ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android lock screens may soon be taken over with ads

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gw0U3_0gWyAdVg00

(NEXSTAR) — The billboard of the future may just be one unsuspecting tap away. Companies aren’t just competing to be in your social media feeds anymore — now their ads may show up right on your phone’s lock screen.

Glance , a lock screen ad group, is preparing to launch across U.S. Android lock screens in the next few months, tech outlet The Verge reports. Glance works like a real-time screen saver, automatically sending content to your phone every time it turns on.

According to its website, Glance content panels (called “glances”) includes news, entertainment and games. The company says it has over 200 million users across India and Southeast Asia. The company is already partnered with most Android smartphone makers in Asia, and is in talks with U.S. wireless carriers, TechCrunch says.

Biden administration unveils sweeping changes to federal student loan system

Google and Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital are investors in the company, which doesn’t have a traditional app but instead is built in to Android’s software. Glance, which is headquartered in Singapore, has worked with several major American companies, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, Netflix and KFC.

In addition to content that works similarly to ads on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, Glance collaborates with creators and brands for virtual events. Back in May, Glance launched its Glance LIVE Fest, which billed itself as “India’s largest digital carnival of live, interactive experiences.” The company says the event was available to over 70 million users.

Statista data shows on average, you’re unlocking your phone way more than you may realize. Latest research on unlocking indicates Gen Z smartphone users unlock 79 times per day and millennials unlock 63 times per day.

For now, iPhone users won’t be seeing Glance, though Apple recently overhauled lock screen programming to allow feature expansion.

Glance did not immediately respond for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man with loaded gun ran through NC Lowe’s ‘for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrest warrants shed new light on a frightening scene that unfolded at a Greensboro Lowe’s on Wednesday. At 3:30 p.m., Greensboro officers were investigating in the area when an armed person ran into the Lowe’s on East Cone Boulevard. According to the warrant, the armed person, later identified as 23-year-old Rayvon […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old girl in SC

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Millennials#Smart Phone#Ios#U S Android#Techcrunch#Mithril Capital#American#Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fox 46 Charlotte

Parents of alleged July 4 parade shooter release statement, retain attorney

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN) — The parents of the alleged Highland Park July 4 parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them. In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case, said the Crimo family has retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC woman found strangled in her home

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca woman was found strangled in her home Monday afternoon. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Nancy Popham, 67, was found dead in her home on Country Kin Road around 4 p.m. by a family member. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Popham’s residence for […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy