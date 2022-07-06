ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Vitality Court Senior Living earns city beautification award

By Zach Brown
 3 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Vitality Court Senior Living received the Keep Victoria beautiful business beautification award for July. This honor showcases local businesses that have shown excellent property landscaping, upkeep, as well as other modifications that improve the overall appeal.

To nominate a business to for the award, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”

June Military Hero

VICTORIA, Texas – Rodger Macias is your Military Hero for the month of June. Macias is a Cuero native, graduating from Cuero High School in 1968, not long after he joined the United States Marine Corps. “Duty called for the Maine Corps,” says Macias. Macias would make it...
VICTORIA, TX
Governor Abbott appoints nine to Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

VICTORIA, Texas -Governor Abbott has named nine new members to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors including a Victorian. Adrian Cannady graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria with a Bachelor of Science in Economic Development and Entrepreneurship. Cannady also attended the United States military Academy in West Point and would eventually be honorably discharged from the United States Army. He also once served as chairman of Team Texas.
VICTORIA, TX
Heat Advisory in effect until 8 pm as Heat Indices could reach 112 degrees

Victoria, Texas-: Today: Heat Advisory in effect until 8 pm for Victoria, Calhoun, Refugio and Aransas Counties. Heat Indices could reach 112 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Stay hydrated with plenty of water and be careful when locking the car door as a child or pet could still remain in the vehicle. If possible wear hat, sunglasses and use plenty of sunscreen.
VICTORIA, TX
Airline Road to close for four days starting Tuesday, July 5

VICTORIA, Texas – Airline Road will close to westbound traffic for final repaving between Navarro and Laurent for four days starting Tuesday, July 5. The construction is part of the 1.3 million dollar Airline road water, sanitary sewer, and street improvements project. Striping and final utility adjustments will take place for about two weeks afterward. Some additional lane closures will happen during that time, but the road will remain open to travel in both directions.
VICTORIA, TX
Free/Reduced Meal Application, Income Survey available on July 1 for V.I.S.D. families

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD families will have the chance to complete the Free/Reduced Meal Application and Income Survey beginning on Friday, July 1. Parents/guardians can complete the application and/or survey by visiting www.visd.net. VISD receives funding from the state and federal governments. It uses the funds to support...
VICTORIA, TX
Former superintendent of the Wichita Falls I.S.D. named Deputy Supt. in Victoria I.S.D.

Michael S. Kuhrt VICTORIA, Texas – Board members in the Victoria I.S.D. have named Michael S. Kuhrt as Deputy Superintendent. Kuhrt will start July 5, 2022. Kuhrt most recently served as superintendent in the Wichita Falls I.S.D. He started there in 2015. As the Deputy Superintendent, he will oversee Business Services, Talent, Acquisition, Support, and Retention (TASR), Maintenance, Technology, Transportation,...
VICTORIA, TX
Lost puppy found at Enterprise

Lost puppy found at Enterprise at the corner of Mockingbird and Navarro in Victoria, Texas on Wednesday June 29, 2022 at 8:30 am in the morning. The doggy had to be put on a leash and taken in doors as the animal kept running across the street and into traffic. The vet says the dog has good teeth and toenails which leads to believe that the animal maybe escaped and became disoriented during the storms the last few days. The nickname of Enterprise the dog for identification purposes is a very friendly puppy. Seems scared because maybe the doggy misses his family. Could be part Lab or Dachshund, is black, brown and white, is roughly 1-years old weighs around 40 pounds. So let’s get Enterprise back in touch with his family. Please email the station at Email: staff@crossroadstoday.com if you have any information on Enterprises current family.
VICTORIA, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Four dead, one injured in fatal I-10 crash

Interstate 10 eastbound in Gonzales County was shutdown for more than 11 hours after a fatal crash was reported, Wednesday, July 6. The accident occurred at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday near the city Waelder, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Rueben San Miguel and involved three truck-tractors with semi-trailers and three passenger vehicles.
Victoria, TX
Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

