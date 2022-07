AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews remain busy responding to theElectra Fire in Amador and Calaveras counties, which has burned 4,272 acres as of Thursday night. Residents have been grateful for the effective response to the wildfire. Since the beginning of the firefight, Fire Hawks dropped water on the flames when they first erupted on Monday. That same afternoon, several aircraft – including Chinooks – could be seen dumping water on the fire to try to stop it from spreading.

