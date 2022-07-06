FARMINGDALE: DOWNTOWN BURGER IS NOW OPEN

The newest Chick fil A restaurant is coming to the Jersey Shore next week. Chick-fil-A Eatontown opens for business on Tuesday, July 12. It features a drive-thru, mobile ordering for pick-up or delivery, dine-in and carry-out service. To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A Eatontown will be surprising 100 local heroes making...
Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
A historic New Jersey deli that has been serving the community for more than a century will soon be closing its doors for good. It's the end of an era for a beloved New Jersey deli. For nearly 121 years, the Citarella family has been serving up some of the best meats and deli sandwiches in New Jersey. But this week, they will be serving their very last customer.
Few things are better, in my opinion, than ending the day with a delicious frozen treat from one of the Jersey Shore's awesome ice-cream/ice shops. Depending on where you live, you have so many choices; Jenkinson's Ice Cream and Sweet Shop in Point Pleasant, Strollo's, Hoffman's, Wandering Sweets, Iceburg in Lavallette just to name a few.
According to the listing for this home on Long Beach Island, it's "[the] most talked about custom-built oceanfront estate." This massive beachfront work of art is located in Loveladies which is only 152 feet from the ocean and has had only one owner and is up for grabs for the first time ever.
I think three things come to mind when you go out for breakfast. Eggs, pancakes, and waffles I think are the top three dishes. Yes maybe french toast and or coffee comes to mind as well, but waffles, pancakes, and eggs are the top 3. With that said, this article...
Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
Most mall business has been on the decline since online shopping became more mainstream. The pandemic also didn't help. The Monmouth County Mall in Eatontown has been talking about its "redevelopment" for a long time. They are looking to turn the mall into more of a community, with houses, apartments,...
Seaside Park and Seaside Heights have seen some changes for the summer of 2022. Seaside Park is revitalizing their boardwalk with fun things to do with families. Seaside Heights has the new Ocean Club, with a restaurant, bar, cabanas, and a pool right on the boardwalk. Kids love spray parks...
Hot dogs are a favorite summertime food. They're easy, delicious, and highly customizable, whether you throw them on the grill in the backyard or grab one at your favorite hot dog spot. We dove into the best of the best Central Jersey hot dogs in 2022 already; you can read...
If you’re looking for a great farmers' market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of produce from local farmers and lots of specialty foods. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went...
Here's a question: which shore town has New Jersey's best beach?. If you ask ten people, you'll likely get ten different answers. To sort through all of those opinions, the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium recently wrapped-up their annual survey which asked just that question: what is New Jersey's favorite beach?
Some major changes are apparently in the works at a big shopping mall in South Jersey. As shopping patterns have changed over the years, owners of traditional malls find themselves having to reinvent their properties, especially as both big box and smaller stores move to strip malls or even exclusively online.
Toms River: Since it closed almost 2 years ago people were wondering what was happening with the old 7-Eleven location on Route 37 and King Street in Toms River. Well now we have the answer. The building was demolished today but it is unknown what the future holds for the location. Any ideas on what should be put in there ?
Eat This, Not That has once again updated their list of The Best Hot Dog In Every State (Read Full Post). It was compiled from “reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike” it’s their “definitive list”. Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee is the Jersey...
Chicken wings!! The perfect casual finger food. Whether you like 'em dry or wet. Buffalo hot wings, barbecue, Garlic parmesan, Jamaican jerk, mango habanero, teriyaki, etc. etc. The flavors are literally endless for some finger lickin' goodness!. But not every place knows how to do a truly great chicken wing....
This is a labor of love, coming up with the best "sandwich shop" in New Jersey and one of the BEST in America. Everyone loves a good sandwich and we are looking at the best in the nation. According to an article by the Daily Meal, this Garden State sandwich...
This summer, pay a visit to Long Beach Island, the scenic and salty barrier island with 18 miles of sugar sand beaches, surrounded by historic Southern Ocean County and the Pinelands. There’s plenty to keep you busy, whether you are day-tripping or staying a while. And don’t miss LBI’s legendary restaurants—they are open and ready to serve you a wonderful meal!
Back in 2017, NJ.com decided to do a New Jersey best pizza showdown. And the winner was Brooklyn Square Pizza, hands-down. And it’s been kind of a legend around New Jersey ever since. Everyone knows that we take our pizza very seriously here in NJ. It’s at the point...
