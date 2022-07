SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Shasta County will be receiving drought relief grant funding which will help income-qualifying households get access to clean water. The county's application was approved July 7 by the State Water Resources Control Board. The $2,474,998 grant will provide drought relief assistance to households making less than 80% of the statewide median income. The grant will fund domestic water supply assessment, bottled water delivery, and help install and repair local wells in the area.

