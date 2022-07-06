ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre names Jacqueline Stone as new producing artistic director

By Jefferson Geiger
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long search for a producing artistic director for Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is now over. Jacqueline Stone, who has spent the last 10 years serving as the artistic director at the TUTA Theatre in Chicago, is headed to Breckenridge....

