New season of Big Brother is Palm Springs inspired

By Bella Quaranta
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
CBS / Big Brother

The new season of Big Brother starts tonight and desert residents may notice the house will have a familiar feel.

16 houseguests will live in a mid-century Palm Springs-inspired "BB Motel" The house is described as a desert oasis with bedrooms taking inspiration from a golfers paradise of Palm Springs.

A festival-themed summer is promised by Host Julie Chen Moonves at the "BB fest" to add to the Coachella Valley essence.

You can expect to see big twists and never before seen challenges in this upcoming season along with live voting which gives viewers the opportunity to impact the game.

You can watch the live 90-minute premiere event tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS Local 2.

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

