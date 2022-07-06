Florida woman accused of mishandling gun in shooting death of 15-year-old boy

Charged: Francy Marcos was charged with one felony count of manslaughter with a firearm. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of negligently mishandling a gun that led to the unintentional fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last month, authorities said.

Francy Jessie Marcos, 24, of Pembroke Pines, was charged with one felony count of manslaughter with a firearm, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said in a news release.

On June 11, Marcos was “handling a firearm” inside a home when the weapon discharged and fatally struck the teen, the Miami Herald reported.

The teen was shot once and died shortly after at an area hospital, according to the newspaper.

Marcos was “involved with” the boy’s father but they were not married, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

While police have not released the name of the victim, Richard Jobson, the executive director with Miramar United Elite FC, identified him as Achilles Lopez, who was a member of the team, WTVJ and WSVN-TV reported.

Carlos Santos told WSVN he was inside the home when the weapon went off.

“The last image I have of him is seeing him on the ground,” Santos told the television station through a translator. “When we were about to leave, the relative kept playing with the gun, pointing it for example at me, the dogs, at Achilles.

“Three seconds passed, then I heard a gunshot. I ran, and I saw Achilles on the floor.”

Jobson said the team was having a difficult time coping with their teammate’s death.

“It’s tough on us, and it’s tough on the boys, and you know, we as a club, we’re going to try to see if we can make sure that we take care of our kids,” Jobson told WSVN.

Tyrani Lopez, the boy’s sister, said her brother was an “extraordinary person” during an interview with WPLG-TV on June 20.

Marcos posted bail of $15,000 several hours after her arrest, Broward County online court records show.

