Tevya Spencer Makes Debut In Music Industry

Books are good for the soul. So are holidays. Put the two together, add a cocktail, and – we’re serious – you are getting close to the state of nirvana.Now that the sunny season is upon us, we’ve been looking dreamily at the books we’re desperate to get stuck into this summer. Read on for the top picks from the Indy’s Culture team. You don’t have to be on a sun-lounger to enjoy them. (But it does help.)Lapvona – Ottessa MoshfeghIf Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You? was the trendy summer read of last year, Lapvona is the it-girl...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 52 MINUTES AGO