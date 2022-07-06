ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Washington, Daviess officials work to combat housing shortage

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQkD5_0gWy7tss00

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Bryant Niehoff looked over the findings of the Indiana Upland Housing Study a few years ago, one thing stuck out.

“By 2030, the study shows there is a need for over 1,120 new housing units in Daviess county.”

Over the past few years, the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation and the city of Washington have been working hand-in-hand to combat the forecasted shortage.

They saw a landmark in their progress last month, when officials broke ground on an apartment complex that will hold 143 market rate apartments.

Washington Mayor David Rhoads said the project, which will be located near the intersection of East National Highway and SE 21st Street, will cost about $14.5 million dollars, and will be completed in two phases.

“This’ll be a two phase project. The first phase will start, and probably about a year from now, they’ll have [the first phase] done, which’ll be three buildings, 24 units in each building,” he said.

Niehoff, the executive director for the county’s economic development corporation, said data from the study indicated market rate housing was the biggest need around the region, which helped them prioritize this project.

“What we noticed in reviewing the data, the largest gaps that we saw, when looking specifically at Daviess county, and from a larger perspective, at the region, at that 11 county region, the largest gaps are what we call the missing middle,” he said.

Niehoff also said his office was working with the Regional Opportunities Initiative, who conducted the study, to evaluate any changes due to inflation and COVID-19.

Both Rhoads and Niehoff said conversations were taking place on other projects around the city, but they were in the preliminary stages.

Niehoff acknowledges there’s a lot of work to fill the entire need for housing, but he is proud of the work his office has put in so far.

“It’s phenomenal to see this projects coming to fruition, many of them as I mentioned with this one, it’s been a long time coming, we’ve been in conversations for a while,” Niehoff said.

“These things don’t happen overnight. So it’s really exciting to drive by, see the sitework being done, realizing that that vision is coming to reality.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Fair season returns in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Fairgrounds kicked off another year of entertainment and agriculture for the Wabash Valley. The fairgrounds was filled with rides, antique tractors, and over 50 vendors for opening day July 9th. Visitors could also visit the barns at no cost to see some livestock, provided by 4-h. Fairgrounds Manager […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Organization looks to spread patriotism throughout schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A non-profit organization raised funds to spread some patriotism throughout schools Saturday. The John Martin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution hosted a ribeye cookout at Basler’s Market. This is one of the many fundraisers the chapter hosts to help with educational contests and patriotic programs for K-12 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Daviess County, IN
City
Washington, IN
Washington, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Daviess County, IN
Government
985theriver.com

Vincennes looks to revitalize local park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For nearly two decades, Lester Square Skate Park has welcomed kids from all over the area. It’s located near 10th and Church Streets. Jesse Cummings was a teenager when he went around Vincennes, Indiana petitioning to get a skate park started. Once the project was completed, it provided the area with something different.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘The sky is the limit’: Big plans for 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over the last three years, 12 Points Revitalization has worked to beautify and revitalize the 12 Points area. The group’s mission originally started as a movement to remove trash, graffiti and clean the sidewalks in the area. But what started out a modest effort has turned into a full economic development project.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cheryl Musgrave announces candidacy for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave announced on Thursday that she will be a candidate for mayor of Evansville during next year’s city elections. “I will bring both an independent perspective and a strong conservative sense of duty to the role of mayor, building on the achievements of the past to make […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Plans announced to replace two Terre Haute bridges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two bridges in Terre Haute are being replaced. The bridges span across the Lost Creek on Fruitridge Avenue, which is near Beech Street. The goal is to eliminate the need for weight restrictions on the bridges. Engineers plan for construction to begin in late fall...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rhoads
WTHI

National grant set to help renovate historic Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to a national grant, one downtown Terre Haute restaurant will get a facelift. The Saratoga Restaurant was awarded a grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The restaurant will receive $40,000 from the group. Of the money, $30,000 will go towards renovating and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Preparations underway for Knox Co. Watermelon Fest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A crowd-pleasing festival is returning to Vincennes this August. The annual Knox County Watermelon Festival is set to be held over two days at Patrick Henry Square, August 5-6 sponsored by Sparklight. There will be lots to do with the Watermelon Business Challenge hosted by...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Trees on Indiana 662 found on fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The town of Newburgh awoke this morning to find several trees on Indiana Road 662 on fire this morning. Center Point Energy immediately responded to the emergency. The company told the town they would need to cut more of the trees away from high transmission...
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East National Highway
WTWO/WAWV

House fire in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County. The home’s location is on Lazy Lane and Bono Road, just south of Terre Haute. The fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Murphy, when firefighters arrived they found a […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

"The tree in the middle of the road"

Vigo County officials are trying to salvage a local beloved landmark. A Vigo County landmark has seen better days. Find out what the future may hold for "the tree in the middle of the road." It's on Greencastle Road.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash in Shelburn sends one to hospital

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital with what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the crash occurred at approximately 6:34 a.m. at US 41 and SR 48 near Shelburn. Cottom said the crash was due to […]
SHELBURN, IN
wamwamfm.com

New Board Begins Tonight at Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Drawing is back tonight on Main Street in downtown Washington. Tonight begins a brand-new board with a starting jackpot of $75,000. Tickets are on sale today at the Knights of Columbus in Washington for $1.00 each. You can hear the drawing live tonight on...
COLUMBUS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
14news.com

Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on Saturday. Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive went out. Our 14 News crews confirm...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Cook Medical sued for allegedly charging excessive fees to 401k plans

Bloomington-based Cook Medical, which manufactures and sells medical devices to physicians, is being sued for allegedly charging unreasonable and excessive fees to its employees’ 401k plans. The lawsuit seeks full reimbursement of employee losses, according to Indiana Public Media. Former employee Drew Mataya filed a class action lawsuit with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Burn bans in effect in several southern Indiana communities due to dry conditions

Burn bans are now in place around different southern Indiana communities due to hot, dry conditions. In Vanderburgh County, an open burn ban is in effect until further notice. Officials say the ban focuses on things like recreational fires, burn barrels, and agricultural/ditch clearing, and does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Violators of the ban could be fined $500.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fire Crews Dispatched to Fire in Loogootee

Multiple units were dispatched to a barn fire yesterday in Loogootee. The fire was reported at 900 East & East 500 North around 10:40 am. The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department says the fire was caused by lightning. The department also reported that due to the extreme rain, roadways were flooded and navigating the call was a challenge.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy