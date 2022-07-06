ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

NJ State Police sergeant from Howell accused of sexual contact with 14-year-old girl

By Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

A New Jersey State Police sergeant from Howell has been charged with four separate offenses for allegedly touching the breast of a 14-year-old girl and giving her alcohol during a wrestling tournament weekend in State College, Pennsylvania, in April.

Sgt. 1st Class David DeJesus, 45, has been suspended without pay as a result of the charges, Sgt. 1st Class Lawrence Peele, spokesman for the New Jersey State Police, said.

State College Borough police went to the Ramada Inn Hotel Conference Center on South Atherton Street shortly after 8 p.m. on April 22 to investigate allegations of sexual contact with a 14-year-old New Jersey girl.

The girl told police when they interviewed her in May that she was in town to attend a wrestling tournament with her father.

Law and order: Why Lakewood's SCHI founder, sentenced to jail in 2019, hasn't spent a day behind bars

She was asked by a friend to go over to the Ramada to go swimming that Friday evening, she told police. DeJesus was staying at the Ramada as were other wrestling families. The girl and her father were at another hotel.

While swimming, the girl saw DeJesus sitting next to the pool with an alcoholic beverage. She went and sat next to him and asked for a drink, according to her account in an affidavit of probable cause.

DeJesus allegedly told her she could have a drink, but cautioned her not to tell anyone, she told police. She tried the drink, didn’t like it and grabbed a bottle of beer that DeJesus allowed her to have, according the affidavit.

She mentioned to a friend, a boy, that she was going to DeJesus’ room “to use the bathroom and hang out,” according to the affidavit. After the boy, now a witness, noticed that she had a beer, he changed in DeJesus’ room and left.

When DeJesus arrived, he started asking the girl “weird questions,” insisting that she was 18, the girl told police. She told DeJesus that she was 14 and went to school with DeJesus’ daughter.

She told police DeJesus was drunk, as he was at poolside.

He mentioned her breasts then stuck his hand down her bikini top and touched her bare breast, according to the affidavit.

She pulled his hand out and went into the bathroom, she told police. He told her to calm down, keep drinking and come out of the room a few minutes after he did so “nobody would think anything happened,” according to the affidavit.

DeJesus was arrested June 28 and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of indecent assault and giving alcohol to a minor.

DeJesus' attorney, Steven Paul Trialonas of State College, did not immediately return a call.

The 17-year New Jersey State police veteran was making a salary of $132,500 at the end of 2021, according to DataUniverse .

Following his June 28 arrest, DeJesus was released on $27,500 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, local issues and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ State Police sergeant from Howell accused of sexual contact with 14-year-old girl

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Howell, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Howell, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dejesus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy