Marlboro man dies from injuries suffered in crash that killed his parents

By Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP ― A 21-year-old Marlboro man has died from injuries suffered from a multi-vehicle crash that also killed both of his parents, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Mark M. Salib, 21, died Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Mark Salib was driving a compact SUV with his parents, mother Hanaa I. Salib, 52, and father Masoud B. Salib, 61, as passengers when their car was rear-ended in a crash before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The crash started when another compact SUV traveling southbound on Route 9 sideswiped two other vehicles and then rear-ended Salib's SUV near the intersection with westbound Route 33, according to the Prosecutor's Office. The impact propelled Salib's vehicle into another car, authorities said.

Hanaa I. Salib was pronounced dead at the scene, Linskey said. Her husband Masoud was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, she said.

The driver of the car that rear-ended Salib's vehicle ― identified as a 74-year-old woman from Marlboro ― was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County SCART and the Freehold Township Police Department are investigating.

Crash witnesses or anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Township Police Department Patrolman Justin Nunno at 732-462-7908.

Crime Why Lakewood SCHI founder, sentenced to jail in 2019, hasn’t spent a day behind bars

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Marlboro man dies from injuries suffered in crash that killed his parents

