Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Rockies series at Chase Field

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Rockies at Diamondbacks

When : 1:10 p.m., Sunday.

Where : Chase Field.

Pitchers : Diamondbacks LHP Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 6.86) vs. Rockies RHP German Marquez (4-7, 5.90).

TV/Radio : Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1).

Gilbert is getting the ball for the second consecutive turn through the rotation in place of injured RHP Zach Davie, who is out with shoulder trouble. Gilbert gave up one run in 3 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and walking one in a start against the Giants on Tuesday. … Gilbert has logged a better ERA this season in the majors (6.86) than in Triple-A Reno (7.57). … Gilbert faced the Rockies once last season, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk in five innings. … Marquez has had an inconsistent season, struggling to string together solid starts. He had another so-so outing on Tuesday against the Dodgers, giving up four runs in six innings. … He faced the Diamondbacks on May 8, allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings. … LF David Peralta is 16 or 46 (.348) with five doubles and two homers off Marquez in his career.

Coming up

Monday : At San Francisco, 6:45 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.42) vs. Giants LHP Alex Cobb (3-3, 4.74).

Tuesday : At San Francisco, 6:45 p.m., Diamondbacks LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-6, 7.63) vs. Giants RHP Logan Webb (7-3, 2.98).

Wednesday : At San Francisco, 12:45 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.62) vs. Giants TBA.

Up next

Colorado Rockies

Rockies update: Since facing the Diamondbacks last weekend, the Rockies headed out on the road for a series in Los Angeles, where they dropped the first two games of a three-game set with the Dodgers. They entered Wednesday’s series finale at 35-46, matching their season-high at 11 games under .500. 1B C.J. Cron was the hero for the Rockies in their win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday at Coors Field, where he slammed a pair of three-run homers in a 6-5 victory. For Cron, a product of Mountain Pointe High in Ahwatukee, the home runs were the first of his career against his hometown team. LF Kris Bryant, who has missed time due to injury this season, finally connected for his first home run with his new team, hitting a solo homer on Tuesday night. He is hitting .293 with a .730 OPS. RHP Daniel Bard has a 2.05 ERA in 30 2/3 innings, with 15 walks and 38 strikeouts. He has converted 16 of 18 save opportunities, including on Sunday vs. the Diamondbacks.

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Rising FC. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Rockies series at Chase Field

