ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Recordings within 8 feet of police illegal in Arizona under bill signed into law by Ducey

By Chelsea Curtis, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmzwP_0gWy7F1A00

Lee en español

People will no longer be allowed to take close-range recordings of Arizona police under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday.

House Bill 2319 , sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, makes it illegal for anyone within 8 feet of law enforcement activity to record police. Violators could face a misdemeanor, but only after being verbally warned and continuing to record anyway.

Exceptions were made for people at the center of an interaction with police, anyone standing in an enclosed structure on private property where police activity was occurring and occupants of a vehicle stopped by police as long as recording in those instances didn't interfere with police actions.

More: Cellphones have become crucial for accountability in policing, experts say

It goes into effect on Sept. 24.

Kavanagh wrote in an op-ed said HB 2319 was meant to protect officers from potential harm or distraction outside of the incident they were already involved in. He initially introduced the bill with a 15-foot restriction that was later amended down to address concerns it would be unconstitutional.

But many people, including First Amendment experts, continued to oppose the bill, stating it was unconstitutional at its core, lacked specificity and granted police too much discretion. Various news organizations, including Gannett, the company that owns The Arizona Republic, also signed letters from the National Press Photographers Association opposing the bill.

Bystander videos of police have become increasingly common and, at times, expose police misconduct. It was instrumental in the case against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed killing George Floyd and ultimately convicted for his murder.

Reach the reporter at chelsea.curtis@arizonarepublic.com or follow her on Twitter @curtis_chels .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Recordings within 8 feet of police illegal in Arizona under bill signed into law by Ducey

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 4 years in prison for human smuggling

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in smuggling undocumented immigrants into the United States, authorities said Thursday. Benjamin Gallegos, 24, of Tucson, previously pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented immigrants for profit for his role in organizing, managing and supervising others within an organization that smuggled individuals, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Republican Gubernatorial Primary Race Reveals Divide Between Moderates and Conservatives as Ducey Endorses Robson

The race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination has intensified over the recent days, as key candidates and political players make their moves to influence the outcome of the upcoming primary election. Former Congressman Matt Salmon’s exit and subsequent endorsement of Karrin Taylor Robson was followed by Gov. Doug Ducey, who offered the Phoenix-area businesswoman a full-throated statement of support of his own.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

DOJ Sues Arizona Over 'Onerous' New Voting Law

When Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2492 into law in March, legal experts warned that the bill, which introduced new proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting, would open the state up to legal challenges. They were right. On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice sued the state of Arizona over...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Digging into Arizona's historic water legislation

PHOENIX — In response to the deterioration of the Colorado River, Senate Bill 1740 was signed with the goal of securing Arizona's water future. The bill was signed on Wednesday with bipartisan support. Included in the more than $1 billion price tag is funding for three main things: $200...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Doug Ducey
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Breakdown – A Knife Fight for the 9th Floor: Arizona Governor

This Battle Royale has everything: drag queens, donations to Obama, prosciutto, skipped debates…. As you almost certainly know by now, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has been term limited and cannot run for another term. As such we will be electing a new Governor, allowing Ducey time to figure out a way to become Vice President regardless of who is elected President in 2024. And in a time when the pain at the pump, the grocery store, and dang near everywhere is salient and unavoidable, it would normally be a ripe moment in time for Arizona Republicans to push Democrats back into the hole of irrelevancy that they have risen out of from the last few election cycles.
ARIZONA STATE
parkerliveonline.com

Bear in school grounds euthanized at request of Arizona Game & Fish

A black bear, sighted in recent months in the area and found Thursday morning inside Parker school grounds, was euthanized by law enforcement at the request of Arizona Game and Fish. At around 4:30 am, law enforcement responded to a call of a bear sighting in the area of 19th...
PARKER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Misconduct#Lee En Espa Ol People#House#First Amendment
ABC 15 News

Governor Ducey signs historic legislation protecting Arizona water

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey signed historic legislation Wednesday morning to protect Arizona's water. In a tweet, Ducey called the legislation "crucial" for Arizona's continued growth and prosperity. The plan invests $1 billion over three years to fund projects that will bring additional water to the state. It will...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona abortion measure falls short of signatures to get on ballot

Arizonans will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. Shasta McManus, treasurer of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, told Capitol Media Services her organization will not be turning in the petitions for a ballot measure it has been gathering since May. She said they were able to get only about 176,000 ahead of Thursday's deadline.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Authorities detail the southern Arizona crash that killed 2 people

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two people died after a July 7 crash in Pima County, says the sheriff's department. At around 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a multi-crash at the intention of North Camino De Oeste and North Drabble Way. When they got there, they found two people in extremely critical condition.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona to be featured on 'United Shades of America'

Arizona will get national attention this weekend, as the state is highlighted on the newest episode of “United Shades of America.” The show travels to Phoenix in order to discuss “wokeness” in America and critical race theory with its residents. W. Kamau Bell is the show’s...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
arizonasuntimes.com

22 Arizonans Indicted for Drug-Related Charges After Criminal Gang Investigation

The Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) recently revealed that 22 Arizonans have been indicted for drug-related charges following a multi-year investigation of a South Phoenix criminal street gang. “According to the criminal complaints filed last week, in January 2020, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) began an investigation...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

The Mysteries of Kari Lake

The former FOX 10 anchor and would-be Arizona governor seemed open to a profile in PHOENIX. Then she wasn’t. We did one anyway. My failed profile of Kari Lake begins in a Brazilian steakhouse in Scottsdale over all-you-can-eat skewers of grilled tenderloin and roasted chicken hearts. It’s lunch hour...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona Ranks on Tripadvisor’s Top U.S. Experiences for 2022

Some of the best experiences and activities in the world are right here in the state of Arizona. As a part of Tripadvisor’s 2022 Traveler’s Choice awards, Arizona ranks on the top overall experiences in the U.S. as well as the top nature and outdoor activities, and top attractions in the country. Find the best of the best activities and attractions that Arizona offers below.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy