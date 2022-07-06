Despite heat, constituents turn out to talk Roe v. Wade with Quade, Fogle

Green House Coffee and Affogato Bar was over capacity on Tuesday evening.

People lined the walls of the cafe's conference room, with some sitting on the floor or on top of tables. A small crowd gathered on the sidewalk despite the heat and humidity, listening through the open door as participants discussed Roe v. Wade's overturn with Missouri Reps. Betsy Fogle and Crystal Quade.

Both Quade and Fogle represent Greene County in the Missouri House of Representatives.

According to a tweet from Quade, 216 people attended the event.

"Our offices had gotten hundreds of questions over the last 10 days and we wanted to give individuals an opportunity to come and ask questions about what the implications are, at a federal level, but more importantly, here in Missouri with the trigger law component of House Bill 126," Fogle said.

The event was an effort to ensure people knew the correct information, Fogle explained, especially among uncertainty and misinformation.

"I think it's really important that, as people are making plans for their future, they know exactly what's at stake," she said.

The representatives also discussed what people can do moving forward to effect change at a local and state level.

"We talked a lot today about political action: How to knock doors, how to make phone calls and how to engage in local political races here in the Greene County area," Quade said.

Quade hopes that engagement leads to change in the Jefferson City electorate, especially people "who will, in the coming sessions, vote to add protections back in, make sure that things like birth control are codified."

Due to the large turnout, Fogle and Quade are planning on hosting another similar event, so that everyone who attends can be involved in the discussion.

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

