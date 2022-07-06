Three Cowboys, two Sooners recognized by media’s All-Big 12 preseason team
The Oklahoma and Oklahoma State quarterbacks each received notable distinction on the media’s All-Big 12 preseason football team, released Wednesday by the conference office.
OSU redshirt senior Spencer Sanders was selected as the All-Big 12 quarterback, while OU redshirt junior transfer Dillon Gabriel was chosen as the conference’s Newcomer of the Year.
In all, three Cowboys and two Sooners were recognized among the selections.
The league’s top honors went to Texas running back Bijan Robinson as Offensive Player of the Year and Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah as Defensive Player of the Year.
In addition to Sanders, the Cowboys had two defensive players selected to the team in sophomore defensive end Collin Oliver and redshirt senior safety Jason Taylor II.
OU’s only first-team selection was super-senior punter Michael Turk.
Kansas State led the league with six first-team selections, while defending conference champion Baylor had five.
Here’s the full All-Big 12 preseason team as selected by the media:
Offensive Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson, Texas
Defensive Player of the Year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
Newcomer of the Year: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
Offense
QB: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State
RB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State*
RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas*
FB: Jared Rus, Iowa State
WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
WR: Quentin Johnston, TCU
WR: Xavier Worthy, Texas
TE: Ben Sims, Baylor
OL: Connor Galvin, Baylor
OL: Jacob Gall, Baylor
OL: Trevor Downing, Iowa State
OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia
K: Casey Legg, West Virginia
KR/PR: Malik Knowles, Kansas State
Defense
DL: Siaki Ika, Baylor
DL: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
DL: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
DL: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
LB: Dillon Doyle, Baylor
LB: Daniel Green, Kansas State
LB: DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
DB: Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas
DB: Julius Brents, Kansas State
DB: Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State
DB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
DB: Charles Woods, West Virginia
P: Michael Turk, Oklahoma
