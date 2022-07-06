ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Three Cowboys, two Sooners recognized by media’s All-Big 12 preseason team

By Scott Wright, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33e7DR_0gWy73Vh00

The Oklahoma and Oklahoma State quarterbacks each received notable distinction on the media’s All-Big 12 preseason football team, released Wednesday by the conference office.

OSU redshirt senior Spencer Sanders was selected as the All-Big 12 quarterback, while OU redshirt junior transfer Dillon Gabriel was chosen as the conference’s Newcomer of the Year.

In all, three Cowboys and two Sooners were recognized among the selections.

The league’s top honors went to Texas running back Bijan Robinson as Offensive Player of the Year and Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah as Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition to Sanders, the Cowboys had two defensive players selected to the team in sophomore defensive end Collin Oliver and redshirt senior safety Jason Taylor II.

OU’s only first-team selection was super-senior punter Michael Turk.

Kansas State led the league with six first-team selections, while defending conference champion Baylor had five.

Here’s the full All-Big 12 preseason team as selected by the media:

Offensive Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Newcomer of the Year: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Offense

QB: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

RB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State*

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas*

FB: Jared Rus, Iowa State

WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

WR: Quentin Johnston, TCU

WR: Xavier Worthy, Texas

TE: Ben Sims, Baylor

OL: Connor Galvin, Baylor

OL: Jacob Gall, Baylor

OL: Trevor Downing, Iowa State

OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

K: Casey Legg, West Virginia

KR/PR: Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Defense

DL: Siaki Ika, Baylor

DL: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

DL: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

DL: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

LB: Dillon Doyle, Baylor

LB: Daniel Green, Kansas State

LB: DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

DB: Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

DB: Julius Brents, Kansas State

DB: Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

DB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

DB: Charles Woods, West Virginia

P: Michael Turk, Oklahoma

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

College football star, 20, dies in horror cliff diving accident in Oklahoma as his school pays tribute to athlete who was 'always there for his teammates'

A college football star died after a horrific cliff diving accident in Oklahoma on Saturday. Brexten Green's body was found in Grand Lake, where he was with friends. His school paid tribute to the 20-year-old athlete, saying he was 'always there for his teammates.'. Authorities received a call around 6.30pm...
CASHION, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma native turned LA filmmaker returns home to tell story

SHAWNEE, Okla. — An Oklahoma native turned Los Angeles filmmaker has returned home to tell a story decades in the making. Her name is Allex Tarr. She writes and directs films and music videos. Her most recent creation debuted in Shawnee on Friday night at the same theater that...
SHAWNEE, OK
KFOR

OCPA files complaint against Oklahoma representative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A free-market think tank has now filed a complaint against an Oklahoma lawmaker. In June, protective orders were filed against four members of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs following allegations from a state representative and his wife. Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, said members of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Gas prices dropping across Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some much needed relief – appreciated by some, even if small – as gas prices have dipped ever so slightly in Oklahoma. According to AAA Oklahoma, the average price per gallon in the state has lowered about .6-cents a gallon over the past week. That’s also down from the peak of $4.66 on June 15.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Texas State
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
KOCO

Oklahoma family business sees support from community after Facebook post

YUKON, Okla. — After a Facebook post about tough times, an Oklahoma family business sees an incredible show of support from the community. Just Baked, a bakery and deli on Mustang Road off Interstate 40, posted on Facebook on Friday morning, telling people that the tough times might require them to close. They pleaded for customers to save them.
Kristen Walters

Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of July

A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Cowboys#American Football#College Football#Texas Defensive Player#Kansas State Newcomer#Oklahoma State Rb
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings June 24-July 5

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 24- July 5 include:. Jermaine Abbington, 41, Ponca City, distribution of a CDS. Anthony Scott Beard, 43, Ponca City, failure to pay. Stephen Dale Bohon, 50, Tulsa, aggravted DUI. Dominick Joseph Burright,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Journal Tribune

TV Drama "Redemption" to film in Blackwell this week

Cameras are set to roll on the long-gestating “Redemption, Oklahoma” TV series in Blackwell and Kay County this week. Phoenix, Arizona-based production company GCM Media will be in Blackwell from Wednesday through July 12 to produce a short film promoting the new faith-based project. “Showrunner Tray Goodman is...
BLACKWELL, OK
KFOR

Edmond man upset after months of power outages

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An Edmond man hopes OG&E power pole fixes stop outage problem he and his neighbors have dealt with for months. An Edmond man said Friday that he’s been dealing with consistent power outages for months and said some of them are by no means just power flickers. He said he didn’t appear to be getting any answers to the problem, until now.
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KFOR

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans struggle to stay cool at home during hot summer days

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are struggling to stay cool in their homes during the hot summer days. So, what are the best ways to avoid the air conditioning going out?. Heating and air professionals said it’s vital to keep the coils clean on outdoor air-conditioning units or it could be working too hard and will eventually stop altogether. However, there are ways to avoid this.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities take Stillwater manhunt suspect into custody

STILLWATER, Okla. — Law enforcement took a suspect into custody after a multi-hour manhunt Thursday in Stillwater. In triple-digit temperatures for hours on end, Stillwater police tracked a man they said was armed and dangerous. They asked neighbors to stay inside while they searched. "One of the statements he...
STILLWATER, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy