Three Cowboys, two Sooners recognized by media’s All-Big 12 preseason team

The Oklahoma and Oklahoma State quarterbacks each received notable distinction on the media’s All-Big 12 preseason football team, released Wednesday by the conference office.

OSU redshirt senior Spencer Sanders was selected as the All-Big 12 quarterback, while OU redshirt junior transfer Dillon Gabriel was chosen as the conference’s Newcomer of the Year.

In all, three Cowboys and two Sooners were recognized among the selections.

The league’s top honors went to Texas running back Bijan Robinson as Offensive Player of the Year and Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah as Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition to Sanders, the Cowboys had two defensive players selected to the team in sophomore defensive end Collin Oliver and redshirt senior safety Jason Taylor II.

OU’s only first-team selection was super-senior punter Michael Turk.

Kansas State led the league with six first-team selections, while defending conference champion Baylor had five.

Here’s the full All-Big 12 preseason team as selected by the media:

Offensive Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Newcomer of the Year: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Offense

QB: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

RB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State*

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas*

FB: Jared Rus, Iowa State

WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

WR: Quentin Johnston, TCU

WR: Xavier Worthy, Texas

TE: Ben Sims, Baylor

OL: Connor Galvin, Baylor

OL: Jacob Gall, Baylor

OL: Trevor Downing, Iowa State

OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

K: Casey Legg, West Virginia

KR/PR: Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Defense

DL: Siaki Ika, Baylor

DL: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

DL: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

DL: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

LB: Dillon Doyle, Baylor

LB: Daniel Green, Kansas State

LB: DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

DB: Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

DB: Julius Brents, Kansas State

DB: Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

DB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

DB: Charles Woods, West Virginia

P: Michael Turk, Oklahoma