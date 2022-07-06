Fairgrounds lose power, but St. Joseph County 4-H Fair remains open

SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair announced at about 5 p.m. that the fairgrounds had lost power.

"We are NOT closed," a post on Facebook reads. "The Midway is still open, which means the rides are going. SOME food vendors are still able to be open."

The fair said it would update its Facebook post once power is restored.

The outage is part of an apparent widespread outage on the southside of the county. The downtown Mishawaka branch of the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library closed early Wednesday because of a power outage.